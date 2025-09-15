Majid Al Futtaim Launches its Flagship Grocery Retail Brand “HyperMax” in Bahrain

Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has launched its independently-owned flagship grocery retail brand, HyperMax, in Bahrain. Born in the region and backed by global expertise, HyperMax offers a wide variety of products, placing special focus on fresh, local produce, ensuring customers in Bahrain enjoy choice, affordability, and everyday excellence.

Supporting Bahrain’s Vision 2030, HyperMax is partnering with over 250 Bahraini farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs to create more sustainable supply chains, strengthen local businesses and contribute to the country’s economic growth and prosperity with a workforce of over 1,600 colleagues.

Mohamad El Khatib, Head of Operations at Majid Al Futtaim Retail – HyperMax Bahrain, commented: “With over three decades of deep-rooted experience in the region, Majid Al Futtaim has consistently delivered exceptional quality and value to its customers. The launch of HyperMax marks a key step in our ongoing commitment to placing communities and customers at the centre of everything we do. By championing local sourcing, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that makes fresh, high-quality grocery products more accessible and affordable. At Majid Al Futtaim, we continue to blend world-class operational excellence with a nuanced understanding of local preferences—ensuring a diverse product offering that meets global standards while celebrating the unique tastes of Bahrain.”

He added: “Through HyperMax, we aim to continue driving economic self-reliance and sustainability through partnering and empowering Bahraini farmers, suppliers, and talent, in alignment with Bahrain Vision 2030.”

HyperMax has launched six stores across Bahrain in addition to an e-commerce platform reflective of an omnichannel strategy focused on maximising reach, convenience, and delivering a modern, customer-first shopping experience.

Experience family-friendly launch activities at HyperMax’s flagship store, located at City Centre Bahrain, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.