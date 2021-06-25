Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad visits British naval support facility

National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Major General HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, paid a visit to the British naval support facility at Mina Salman where he was received by Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Edward Ahlgren.
Major General HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa toured the facility and got updated on its advanced systems and equipment. He also listened to a briefing on the facility’s duties which contribute to promoting global stability, protecting international passages and securing maritime navigation.
The National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander lauded distinguished and deep-rooted relations of friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom. He also praised growing bilateral cooperation mainly in the military field.