Make a splash this Eid! Bollywood Water Pool Festival Hits Coral Bay

Big Brain Concept, a premier event company renowned for transforming visions into reality, is thrilled to announce an electrifying event to celebrate Eid: the Bollywood Water Pool Festival, powered by Megamart. This sensational celebration will take place on June 17, 2024, at the picturesque Coral Bay.

This year’s Bollywood Water Pool Festival promises an unforgettable night of music, dance, and entertainment. Attendees will be treated to performances by an incredible lineup of artists, including: The Indian-born singer Manake who is behind the hit “Paisa Paisa.” Manake, who has been immersed in music from a very young age, is known for blending various musical styles with traditional Punjabi folk, creating a unique and captivating sound.

Get ready to dance the night away as DJ Sherii spins a mix of heart-throbbing beats, from romantic melodies to energetic tunes, setting the perfect ambiance to celebrate love and joy along with DJ Sonia an actress who has embarked on a new journey of DJing, connecting people through her vibrant music.

Early bird tickets are available now on Platinumlist for just BD 6. Regular door tickets are priced at BD10, while VIP Arena seating is available for BD15. Kids can enter for free, making this a perfect family-friendly event.

Dr Nadeem choudhry

This is going to be the biggest water pool festival event in Bahrain, and we are excited to bring such a dynamic and vibrant celebration to life,” said Dr Nadeem choudhry from Big Brain Concept. “We invite everyone to dive into a day of music, dance, and unforgettable fun. Don’t miss out on the ultimate Eid party!

The event will be staged at the outdoor arena of Coral Bay, providing a stunning backdrop for an exhilarating day of entertainment. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now and be a part of this spectacular celebration.

For Reservation and information please contact 35626641 or 36569831. Join this Bollywood Water Pool Festival and make this Eid celebration a memorable one!