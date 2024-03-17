Make the most of Ramadan with attractive offers on JAC Motors

- Advertisement -

This Ramadan, International Motor Trading Agency (IMTA), a subsidiary of K.E. Kanoo Group, the sole authorized distributors and service partner for JAC Motors in Bahrain, has unveiled remarkable lower monthly installments and all-inclusive package deals for a wide range of JAC vehicles.

Commenting on the announcement, IMTA President Suzy Kanoo said, “We are thrilled to present incredible deals on China’s premier commercial vehicle brand during the month of Ramadan. Exceptional packages coupled with top-notch after-sales services ensures a seamless and rewarding experience for our valuable customers”.

IMTA Vice President, K.N. Singh added, “Our wide range of JAC vehicles ensures that there is a model to suit everyone’s needs. Sturdy craftsmanship, captivating designs and comprehensive packages make your investment a testament of refined choice. Ramadan is the perfect time to seize unparalleled offers and drive home a new JAC”.

Enjoy hassle-free vehicle maintenance with a complimentary service package for 5 years or 100,000kms, whichever comes first. Enhance longevity and aesthetics of the vehicle with free rust proofing and window tinting.

Free insurance and vehicle registration process ensures smooth and speedy ownership. Furthermore, the extended warranty for 7 years or unlimited mileage guarantees stress-free repairs and maintenance of the vehicle.

Customers are welcome to make the most of the all-inclusive deals on a wide range of SUVs and sedans starting at just BD 61 onwards per month for JAC S3, BD 75 onwards per month for JAC JS4, BD 76 onwards per month for JAC J7 and BD 92 onwards per month for JAC JS6.

For customers looking to buy trucks, vans and pick-ups, avail great deals on JAC N-Series trucks starting at just BD 88 per month, JAC M4 vans at BD 89 onwards per month and JAC T8 pick-ups for a starting price of BD 76 per month. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit your closest JAC showroom in Arad or Tubli for unmatched deals on SUVs, sedans, pick-ups, vans and trucks.

Call – Arad branch at 17 875 799 or whats app Tubli branch at 17 680 110