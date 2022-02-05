Make Your Voice Heard through the Customer Satisfaction Survey on Bahrain.bh

Listen to this article now

The public is encouraged to participate in an Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Customer Satisfaction Survey aimed at improving customer experience, which is available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh and other communication channels until 15th March 2022.

- Advertisement -

The annual survey measures satisfaction with eGovernment channels and services. Open to individuals and public and private sector representatives, the survey has been carried out through field studies for 12 years, and electronically since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, in compliance with precautionary COVID-19 measures.

The iGA works in tandem with other government agencies, developing and improving public eServices and applications in complete transparency. All opinions and observations collected through the survey are taken into serious consideration.

In addition to field and electronic studies, the iGA uses other channels to obtain customer’s feedback, including focus groups and gathering opinions through its official social media accounts @iGABahrain on a range of platforms. It also implements a ‘mystery shopper’ program to measure the quality of call center responses to customers.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.