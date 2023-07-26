Malabar Gold & Diamonds was awarded the prestigious title of Global Retailer of the Year

- Advertisement -

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally with over 320 outlets in 11 countries, has bagged the prestigious ‘Global Retailer of the Year Award’ at the Kerala Jewellery Awards, conducted as part of the Kerala International Jewellery Fair by All Kerala Gold & Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) in collaboration with United Exhibitions. The esteemed accolade was presented to Malabar Group Executive Director A K Nishad by renowned actress Anu Sitara. Notable attendees included AKGSMA General Secretary K. Surendran, AKGSMA State Treasurer Adv. Abdul Nazar, and Project Director of United Exhibitions VK Manoj.