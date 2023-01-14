- Advertisement -

Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues its expansion spree with 3 new showrooms across India; in Falcon City, Bangalore; Bari Path, Patna and Jalandhar, Punjab. The showroom in Falcon City was inaugurated by Smt. Roopa D. Moudgil IPS, IGP. The showroom in Bari Path, Patna, Bihar was officially opened for customers by Patna Mayor Ms. Sita Sahu while the Jalandhar showroom was launched by Raman Arora, MLA, Jalandhar, Punjab. The showrooms were virtually inaugurated by Mr. M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group in the presence of management team members, well-wishers and other dignitaries.