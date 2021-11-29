Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches its first Artistry Concept Store in Somajiguda

Listen to this article now

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries has launched its flagship store in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on 27th Nov 2021 by Shri. Mohammed Mahmood Ali Gaaru, Minister for Home, Prisons & Fire Services, Government of Telangana in the presence of key Malabar Gold & Diamonds dignitaries including Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed, Co-Chairman Dr. P.A. Ibrahim Haji, Vice Chairman K.P. Abdul Salam, Managing Director – International Operations Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – India Operations O Asher, along with customers & well-wishers.

The new store has been positioned as the first-of-its-kind large format ‘Artistry’ concept store from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. It offers a unique jewelry shopping experience that celebrates the art and history of the city with specially curated designs.

Spread across 25,000 square feet, the most distinguishing aspect of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds Artistry Store is the availability of the widest range of jewellery designs across gold, diamond, platinum and silver with a particular focus on craftsmanship. An expansive range of collections suitable for the city’s diverse communities and customs has been made available so as to cater to every need of the customers. An impressive array of lightweight designs as well as an extensive range of studded and precious jewellery have also been curated for this purpose. The store features an exclusive wedding arena for prospective brides and personalized lounges for privileged customers. It also offers best-in-class personalized services including the assistance of solitaire experts and personal shoppers for an enhanced shopping experience. Digital screens and endless aisle facilities contribute to the superior store ambience and provide an omnichannel experience to the customer. Additionally, the store also boasts of one of the largest parking facilities amongst all jewellery stores in the city.

Malabar Group chairman Mr MP Ahammed said, “The first Malabar Gold & Diamonds Artistry Store aims to provide an unparalleled selection of jewellery for every occasion, for customers from all walks of life. The people of Hyderabad are sure to love the luxurious experience of our flagship store and our specially curated designs that brings the city’s varied culture and artistry to life. We are grateful to the city and its people for allowing us the privilege of being part of their vibrant culture and auspicious occasions.”

The inauguration of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds Artistry store in Hyderabad further boosts the company’s retail presence in the state and is in line with the aggressive expansion strategy of the group. The brand has also released a Television advertisement featuring its brand ambassador, Tamanna Bhatia to showcase the Artistry Store’s varied offerings. Recently, the company had also announced an investment of ₹750 crores to establish its first gold refinery in India in Telangana, alongside its most renowned gold and diamond manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. which will generate at least 2,500 jobs in the state. The Artistry Store is the first initiative of the brand as part of the proposed investment.

As a part of the group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has kept aside 5% of the profit earned by the Somajiguda showroom for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has more than 260 showrooms in 10 countries. It has offices, design centres and manufacturing facilities in India, the Middle East, the Far East and the USA. The group records an annual turnover of $4.51 billion and is rated as one of the largest jewellery retailers globally.