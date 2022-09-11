MALABAR GOLD & DIAMONDS LAUNCHES NEW SHOWROOM IN CHARMINAR, HYDERABAD

- Advertisement -

With an impressive retail network of over 285 outlets spread out across 10 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers in the world, launched its new showroom in Telangana at Charminar, Hyderabad. This is the company’s 17th showroom in the Telangana district. The inauguration of the new outlet was done by Malabar Group Chairman Mr. M P Ahammed via a virtual platform. Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, from Hyderabad and Mr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, MLA, Charminar constituency, opened the store for customers in the presence of other Malabar Gold & Diamonds management team members and well-wishers.

Spread across 8100 square feet, the new store provides an exquisite array of designs across gold and diamond jewellery in addition to a remarkable range of bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum and precious gemstones. A diverse variety of collections suited for the many cultures and ethnic groups in the city has been readily made available to meet all consumer demands at the store. With distinct sections for everyday collections and designer jewellery, along with a full-scale range of studded & precious designs, this store features a unique miscellany of Polki collection as well.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman Mr. MP Ahammed said, “It gives us great honour to establish our presence at Charminar, Hyderabad. With every new store launch, we aim to be more accessible to our customers and cater to their every need. Our stores will provide customers with a phenomenal shopping experience, the finest craftsmanship and a wide-ranging variety of designs suitable for every occasion. Our goal is to become the leading jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. We thank the people of Hyderabad for ‌giving us the opportunity to serve them”

Well-known for maintaining transparency in business practices, the brand’s distinctive offerings like Fair Price Promise and assigning reasonable making charges to jewellery, has resonated well with customers. Strengthening the brand’s commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises, including a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery, 100 per cent 916 hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

As part of the group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced that it will be allocating 5% of the profit earned by the store for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region.