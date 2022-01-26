Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens 6 new showrooms across Oman, Qatar, Malaysia and India

Listen to this article now

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 280 outlets spread across 10 countries, opened 6 new showrooms across Qatar, Oman, Malaysia and India.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Mall of Oman was inaugurated by Her Excellency Assila bint Salem Al Samsamiya, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) in the presence of Mr. Khamis Thani Thunai Al Mandhari, Director, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Najeeb K, Regional Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Muhsin P, Branch Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. SM Basheer, Managing Director, Babil Group, other dignitaries and management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Al Khoud Street, Muscat was inaugurated by Mr. Khamis Thani Thunai Al Mandhari, Director, Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the presence of Mr. Najeeb K, Regional Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Muhsin P, Branch Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other dignitaries and management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery showroom in Al-Meera Jeryan Jenaihat, Qatar was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamad Nazar bin Abdulla Al Thani, Sheikh Salah Al Marri in the presence of Mr. Santhosh. T.V, Regional Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Naufal Thadathil, Zonal Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other dignitaries and management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery outlet at Landmark Shopping mall, Gharafa, Qatar was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdulla Nazar Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Sheikh Hamed Nazar Bin Abdulla Al Thani in the presence of Mr. Santhosh. T.V, Regional Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Naufal Thadathil, Zonal Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other dignitaries and team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Penang, Malaysia was inaugurated by Yb. Prof. Dr. P. Ramasamy A/L Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang in the presence of Mr. Nijeesh P, Branch Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Aljas CV, Assistant Branch Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; other dignitaries and team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Varanasi, UP, India was virtually inaugurated by Mr. M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group after which Varanasi Cantonment MLA Mr. Saurabh Srivastava opened the showroom for customers in the presence of senior management officials of Malabar Gold & Diamonds and other dignitaries.

The showroom in Malaysia was inaugurated on 20th January while the showrooms in Oman, Qatar and India were inaugurated on 22nd January 2022. The newly opened showrooms in Qatar and Oman cater to the design preferences of Arab customers, specifically Qatari and Omani nationals and showcase exquisite jewellery in 18K and 21K alongside diamonds, platinum and pearl jewellery, specially handpicked for jewellery lovers. Additionally, these stores have an impressive array of kids jewellery, with specific designs that appeal to children.

“In addition to making ourselves more accessible, I am sure that all our new stores will impress jewellery buyers with strong customer service and product variety. We constantly make efforts to evolve in line with the jewellery preferences of our multicultural and multinational customers, as part of which we have launched stand-alone stores exclusively for local customers of the respective regions, with more openings in the pipeline”, said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations.

The newly opened showroom in Penang is the 6th outlet of the brand in Malaysia and 9th in Far East region, showcasing an extensive range of designs to suit traditional and contemporary tastes. With the latest collection crafted in gold, silver, platinum and diamonds, and trained jewellery experts, the showroom in Varanasi, UP, India will provide a world-class shopping experience to all its customers.

Malabar Group commits 5% of its profit to support socially responsible purposes both in India and abroad, since its inception in 1993. Education, health, women empowerment, affordable housing and environmental protection are the focus areas for the Group.