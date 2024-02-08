Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens First Store in Australia

- Advertisement -

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has scripted history as the First Indian International Jewellery retailer to begin operations in Australia. The 1st showroom of the brand in Sydney was inaugurated by renowned Australian Cricketer Brett Lee in the presence of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Asher O, MD-India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Ajith M, Regional Head – Far East & Australasia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; representatives from the Sydney government, other senior management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers & well-wishers. With the new store launch, the global jewellery retail brand has expanded operations into 13 countries.