Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens New Showroom at City Centre Bahrain

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 350 showrooms across 13 countries, has unveiled their brand-new concept showroom at City Centre Bahrain. The showroom was inaugurated by Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Director General of the Institute of Public Administration, Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of Mr. Mohammed Rafeeq, Zonal Head of Bahrain region, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other senior management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers and well-wishers.

The famed craftsmanship of Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be on full display at the new showroom, offering an exquisite range of Gold, Diamonds & Precious Gem jewellery across Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ numerous exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz etc. The assortment of designs available in 18K, 21K, 22K gold and certified diamonds have been carefully curated by the brand to cater to the diverse preference of all sections of jewellery lovers in Bahrain.

“We are thrilled to unveil our brand-new showroom for the jewellery enthusiasts in Bahrain. Since opening our first showroom in 2010, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has earned an enviable position in Bahrain’s jewellery landscape by consistently offering the finest and most contemporary designs in line with the jewellery preferences of the region, alongside providing an exemplary shopping experience. Our new showroom, the first of its kind in a mall setting in this region will continue to deliver on the Malabar Promises of 100% exchange value on Diamonds and Gold, tested & certified diamonds, free lifetime maintenance for all jewellery and much more, safeguarding our customers purchases and enhancing their shopping experience. On this momentous occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customer base in Bahrain for their unwavering trust and support, which has been instrumental in our success”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has 7 world-class showrooms in Bahrain. The showrooms are located at City Centre Bahrain, Manama Gold Souq(2 showrooms), Bab Al Bahrain, Riffa, Hidd & Juffair mall.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, internationally tested and certified diamonds, transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.