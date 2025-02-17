Malabar Gold & Diamonds Strengthens Presence in Qatar

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched its 13th showroom in Qatar at Muaither, Al Rayyan. The showroom was inaugurated by H.E Shri Vipul, the ambassador of India to Qatar, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group; Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Directors of Malabar Group Mr. Mayankutty C & Mr. Abdul Majeed; Director of MIP, Dr Kareem Venkitangu; Mr. Faisal A.K, Head of Manufacturing, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Santhosh T, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar; Mr. Naufal T, Zonal Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar, other senior management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers and well-wishers.

Expanding on its impressive retail presence in Qatar, the showroom features a wide array of jewellery designs curated from across the world. From stunning bridal jewellery to elegant daily wear, the collection includes gold, diamond, and precious gemstone pieces catering to every occasion and taste.

“We are extremely thrilled to launch our new showroom in Qatar. We opened our first showroom in Qatar in 2011 and since then, our retail operations in the country has played a pivotal role in driving our business in the GCC region. With 13 world-class showrooms and more in the pipeline, we are excited to take forward our legacy of providing jewellery lovers in Qatar with exquisite designs and exceptional service. We would like to thank our customers in the region for their immense support over the years and for establishing Malabar Gold & Diamonds as the most preferred jewellery retailer in Qatar. We are confident that the new showroom in Muaither will reflect the success that our other showroom has enjoyed over the year”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 100% hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been a key component of Malabar Group’s operations throughout the years, with a focus on Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Women empowerment, Education and Environment. The group ensures that all stakeholders continue to benefit from the growth of the business and contributes 5% of its profit to CSR/ESG initiatives in the same country of operation.