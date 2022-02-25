Malabar Gold & Diamonds wins ‘Brand of the Year – Retail’ at Jewellery World Awards Dubai 2022

Listen to this article now

Prominent jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds, with over 280 stores across 10 countries, has won big at the inaugural run of JWA Dubai 2022, the regional edition of the prestigious Jewellery World Awards. The award was conferred in the category ‘Brand of the Year – Retail’ and is the first business award that specifically honours individuals and companies from the Middle East’s rapidly growing jewellery and gemstone trade. In the past years, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, the world’s largest jewellery retailer has been the recipient of this prestigious award in Hong Kong.

“It is my honour to be a part of the successful launch of JWA Dubai — an awards programme that recognises the achievements of the jewellery industry in the Middle East and celebrates its status as an important market in the global trade. I am proud to say that our inspiring recipients are very deserving of the recognition, especially for the great resilience they have shown in the face of the pandemic.” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Chairman of Dubai Diamond Exchange, one of the principal judges of JWA Dubai.

Mr. K P Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group and Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds jointly received the award at an event held in Dubai.

‘We are extremely proud and honored to be receiving this prestigious award at the maiden edition of JWA Dubai 2022, which aims to enhance and promote innovation and best business practices in the industry. With innovation being at the core of our products, we have always strived to deliver a world-class experience to our customers and will continue to focus our efforts on becoming the world’s most preferred jewellery retailer’, said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Organised by JGT Dubai (Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai), a joint venture by Informa Markets Jewellery (IMJ) – the world’s largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), JWA Dubai 2022 is supported by Official Partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) is running from 22 to 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and is the industry’s first international in-person B2B event of the year. The three-day fair brings together suppliers from Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other key sourcing destinations under one roof to meet the immediate and future buying needs of retailers, wholesalers and brands.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always kept customer-first as the principal attitude in all their efforts and cater to the discerning needs of its multinational and multicultural customers by incorporating their diverse tastes in the jewellery designs they showcase. All products from Malabar Gold & Diamonds come with the added assurance of Malabar Promise – a set of carefully curated policies that safeguard the interest and purchases of customers.