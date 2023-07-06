MALCA-AMIT and Danat launch services for testing pearls and precious gemstones

- Advertisement -

During His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), His Royal Highness, witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) with MALCA-AMIT.

The agreement aims to launch services for testing pearls and precious gemstones by Danat in the UK and was signed by the CEO of Danat, Noura Jamsheer, and the Managing Director of MALCA-AMIT UK, Charles Frederick Richard Turner.

The agreement stipulates MALCA-AMIT will handle communication with prospective clients and facilitate their requests to examine pearls, jewellery, and gemstones. From the outset, MALCA-AMIT will arrange for items to be sent to Danat’s laboratory in Bahrain for testing. After the evaluation is complete, MALCA-AMIT will securely ship items back to customers along with the corresponding inspection certificate. This process adheres to the highest standards and principles of security in the industry.

Danat’s strategic decision to expand into the British market is designed to leverage the market’s rich experience in jewellery and gemstone trade. London, in particular, serves as the global hub for numerous jewellery houses, making it a prime destination for individuals seeking pearls, jewellery, and gemstones.

Danat is actively involved in driving forward Bahrain’s national plan to revive the Kingdom’s pearl sector. Over the last six years, the institute has made significant advancements in several areas, including, providing jewellery inspection services, establishing global partnerships and developing comprehensive training programmes.

Danat continues to forge fruitful collaborations with renowned institutions in the region and across the world. The institution’s primary objective is to contribute to the sector on a global scale by adhering to the highest industry standards and leveraging scientific knowledge to ensure the guarantee, protection and enhancement of public trust in pearls, gemstones, and jewellery. Danat’s persistent efforts continue to play a crucial role in strengthening the natural pearl trade in Bahrain and across the globe.