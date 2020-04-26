Mall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets

Mall of Dilmunia, developed by Dilmunia Mall Development Company, recently announced the opening of Tamimi Markets and Nature’s Market’s first joint branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC, offering visitors a comprehensive range of food items and home products.

Owned by Tamimi Markets, both supermarkets cover a total area of 1,800 sqm, and are located on the lower ground floor of Mall of Dilmunia with direct access to the Dilmunia Canal and Car Park.

Tamimi Markets offers a huge variety of fresh, top-quality produce, meats, local and imported foods, as well as household products and many more, all at competitive prices. The store also offers an extensive range of healthy, organic, dairy-free, gluten-free and sugar-free foods, in addition to specialized sections which offer a selection of cheeses, deli meat and freshly-baked goods.

Nature’s Market offers a curated selection of natural, organic foods, and over 5,000 products from around the world with an aim to raise awareness among visitors encouraging a healthy lifestyle through its healthy offerings of dry food groceries alongside a range of organic cosmetics and health supplements.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mall of Dilmunia, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, revealed, “We are delighted to open the first branch of Tamimi Markets in Bahrain which is one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and launch Nature Market’s newest branch at the Mall which form a substantial addition catering to the essential needs of our visitors while enhancing the diversity of the supermarkets in Bahrain.”

Mall of Dilmunia consist of five stories, providing quality entertainment, leisure and retail services. The Mall features a 17-metre-tall cylindrical aquarium, the first of its kind in Bahrain, and will also feature Funscape World. In addition, the Mall boasts the largest atrium in Bahrain that can be utilized as an event venue complete with the largest LED screen ceiling in the GCC, with dimensions of 60 meters in length and 10 meters in width.