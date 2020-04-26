Sunday, April 26, 2020
Mall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets

Mall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets

Mall of Dilmunia, developed by Dilmunia Mall Development Company, recently announced the opening of Tamimi Markets and Nature’s Market’s first joint branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC, offering visitors a comprehensive range of food items and home products.

Owned by Tamimi Markets, both supermarkets cover a total area of 1,800 sqm, and are located on the lower ground floor of Mall of Dilmunia with direct access to the Dilmunia Canal and Car Park.

Tamimi Markets offers a huge variety of fresh, top-quality produce, meats, local and imported foods, as well as household products and many more, all at competitive prices. The store also offers an extensive range of healthy, organic, dairy-free, gluten-free and sugar-free foods, in addition to specialized sections which offer a selection of cheeses, deli meat and freshly-baked goods.

Nature’s Market offers a curated selection of natural, organic foods, and over 5,000 products from around the world with an aim to raise awareness among visitors encouraging a healthy lifestyle through its healthy offerings of dry food groceries alongside a range of organic cosmetics and health supplements.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mall of Dilmunia, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa,  revealed, “We are delighted to open the first branch of Tamimi Markets in Bahrain which is one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and launch Nature Market’s  newest branch at the Mall which form a substantial addition catering to the essential needs of our visitors while enhancing the diversity of the supermarkets in Bahrain.”

Mall of Dilmunia consist of five stories, providing quality entertainment, leisure and retail services. The Mall features a 17-metre-tall cylindrical aquarium, the first of its kind in Bahrain, and will also feature Funscape World. In addition, the Mall boasts the largest atrium in Bahrain that can be utilized as an event venue complete with the largest LED screen ceiling in the GCC, with dimensions of 60 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

Previous articleMaking the Days Brighter: The Special Contribution from BH4All during Troubled Times
Next articleStreamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

NBB supports 4,000 Migrant Workers

As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has...
Read more
PR This Week

Silah Gulf Donates USD50,000 to ‘Feena Khair’ Campaign

Bahrain’s leading Outsourcing Customer Service Provider, Silah Gulf announced a USD50,000 donation to the “Feena Khair” campaign led by His Majesty the King’s Representative...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities to students

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Education Zone, a regional education consultancy...
Read more
PR This Week

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan Quiz Show

Batelco has announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Bahrain Olympic Committee, under which the company will sponsor ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show,...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Supports “There is Good in Us” Campaign with BD3.5 Million

Batelco announced the contribution of BD3.5 million for “There is Good in Us” campaign launched by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to support the national...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) engineers design new breathing aid

In support of the Kingdom’s ongoing response to the global spread of COVID-19, currently being led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad...
Read more

MOST READ

AI to Combat Corona Virus by Dr. Jassim Haji

Management Principles
Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbots, Face Recognition and other technologies are proving to be our best hope of fighting Corona Virus and future outbreaks. Let...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
PR This Week

NBB supports 4,000 Migrant Workers

As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Ordinary People Help Better by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal formalities for the registration. To my surprise even after submitting all the...
Tech

Streamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

At Konica Minolta, we develop and deliver the intuitive and highly secured content management solutions that enable the mobile and remote workers to collaborate...
iGA

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and...
Tech

Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app

Apple Music is getting an app on Samsung’s most recent smart TVs, the two companies announced today. It’s the latest expansion of the bizarre...
Inside Bahrain

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction,...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports  (SCYS) Chairman His...
Inside Bahrain

Labor Ministry launches new online service

National Centre for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Support Director Najwa Abdullatif Janahi called for all NGOs registered in Labor Ministry to apply for a license...
PR This Week

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan Quiz Show

Batelco has announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Bahrain Olympic Committee, under which the company will sponsor ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show,...
PR This Week

Batelco Supports “There is Good in Us” Campaign with BD3.5 Million

Batelco announced the contribution of BD3.5 million for “There is Good in Us” campaign launched by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to support the national...
Sports This Week

Saudi launches Global Charity Tournament: Gamers without Borders

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) is set to organize "Gamers without Borders" tournament which brings together an elite of...
iGA

You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Discipline

Discipline Makes a Nation Great by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Samsung Smart TV Apple Music App

Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app

Gamers Without Borders

Saudi launches Global Charity Tournament: Gamers without Borders

mall.bh

Industry Ministry launches mall.bh platform