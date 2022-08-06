Mall of Dilmunia recognised gold-level ‘Healthy Mall’

The Ministry of Health has recognised the Mall of Dilmunia as a gold-level “Healthy Mall” following its success in meeting the criteria of the “Healthy Mall” programme, set by Health Promotion Directorate.

This came as the Health Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health at, Dr. Mariam Al Hajri, and Health Promotion Director, Dr. Wafa Al-Sharbati, visited today the Mall of Dilmunia, where they bestowed the certificate to the Mall Chief Executive Officer, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa.

Dr. Al-Hajri was briefed about the steps taken by the Mall to meet the criteria set by the “Healthy Mall” programme.

She commended the efforts exerted by the management of the Mall of Dilmunia to promote healthy lifestyles, by providing many healthy nutrition options and sports activities, praising their interest in breastfeeding and the distinguished services they deliver to those with special needs.

The “Healthy Mall” programme is one of the initiatives launched by the Ministry of Health within the National Plan for the Promotion of National Belonging and Consolidation of Citizenship Values (Bahrainouna).

Out of 24 commercial outlets that have participated in this year’s edition, ten received the gold level, and ten the silver one, while the remaining four are still working to meet preset criteria.