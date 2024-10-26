Manage Your Government Appointments the Easy Way with Mawaeed!

- Advertisement -

If you’re looking for an easier way to manage government service center appointments, Mawaeed is exactly the app you need. The national unified booking platform allows you to schedule appointments for a range of government services in just a few taps.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and government entities, the app allows citizens, residents, and visitors to book appointments at 20 service centers across 11 government entities, including virtual centers. These include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf, the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, the Urban Planning and Development Authority, the Public Prosecution, the Survey Land and Registration Bureau, the Supreme Council for Environment, and the Royal Humanitarian Foundation. Several more entities will also be joining Mawaeed soon.

Available in Arabic and English, the app helps you locate service centers, manage appointments, save favorite services, and receive real-time reminders. In addition, it allows users to track their appointment history and receive confirmation notifications. It ensures you are prepared by providing information about the required documents for each service, helping you avoid unnecessary delays. It also allows for instant feedback through SMS via the Tawasul system.

Mawaeed can be downloaded from the eGovernment App Store, bahrain.bh/apps. Users need to register using their Bahrain ID numbers (for citizens and residents), passport numbers (for non-residents), or GCC ID (for GCC nationals), and select the government entity and service they require.



For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul) available via Bahrain.bh/Tawasul or Tawasul app. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.