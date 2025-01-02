- Advertisement -

A Journey Through Time

An exceptional journey through Bahrain’s rich history and cultural diversity is now underway with the “Manama Retro” event. This unique experience, organised by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) in strategic partnership with private sector institutions, showcases different eras that have witnessed significant economic and social transformations. Part of the broader “Celebrate Bahrain” festivities, Manama Retro offers visitors an innovative way to explore the nation’s heritage.

The event has drawn the presence of several ministers, members of the BTEA Board of Directors, MPs, sponsors, and Manama Souq merchants. Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi emphasised that Manama Souq has long been a symbol of commercial and cultural openness, serving as a gateway for merchants and visitors from around the world. She highlighted that Manama Retro aims to celebrate the distinctive Bahraini identity by simulating important eras in the kingdom’s history and showcasing the cultural diversity and rich history of Manama Souq.

“Manama Retro concludes the events launched in conjunction with the announcement of Manama as the Gulf Tourism Capital,” said Minister Al Sairafi.

“We look forward to this event highlighting the status of Manama as a tourist and cultural destination. It provides an integrated and diverse experience during the Celebrate Bahrain season, strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leading tourist destination in the region. This will attract more tourists and drive economic development, achieving the goals of the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026.”

BTEA chief executive Sarah Ahmed Buheji noted that Manama Retro reflects the Authority’s commitment to providing innovative tourism events. She pointed out that the event aligns with the objectives of diversifying the tourism product and enhancing Bahrain’s position as a prominent tourist destination in the Gulf.

“We look forward to this event highlighting the capital’s position as a unique tourist and cultural destination that reflects the spirit of Bahrain and its rich history,” she said.

“The events are held in certain streets and squares of the old Manama Souq, aiming to provide a unique experience that spotlights local creativity and demonstrates the cultural diversity and rich history of the capital. The programme includes various activities, including events held on the roof of Yateem Centre, one of the first shopping malls in the region. Al Zainah Plaza also offers a classic shopping experience and exhibitions inspired by different eras, in addition to tasting experiences.”

Ms Buheji also expressed pride in the partnership with the private sector, which played a prominent role in the success of Celebrate Bahrain Season. She commended the contributions of young Bahraini cadres who worked to create an exceptional tourism experience that simulates a distinctive era from recent Gulf history. The collaboration with Bahraini youth and local projects showcased national talents and enhanced their role in preserving national identity.

Manama Retro is sponsored by several private sector institutions, including the National Bank of Bahrain, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), STC, Infracorp, and Urbaser. The event promises to be a highlight of the Celebrate Bahrain season, offering visitors an immersive experience that celebrates the Kingdom’s heritage and cultural diversity.