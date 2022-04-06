Wednesday, April 6, 2022
    Manama Rotary Distributes Ramadan Aid to Needy Families

    As part of its annual custom during the Holy Month of Ramadan and its efforts to support needy families in Bahrain, the Rotary Club of Manama distributed Ramadan food boxes containing various necessary foodstuffs for the benefit of needy families.

    This annual initiative reflects the spirit of philanthropy, solidarity and synergy that the Rotary Club of Manama seeks to spread and strengthen in society, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

    On this occasion, Mr Osama Almoayed, President of the Rotary Club of Manama stated, “We are always keen to participate in the active aid of the less fortunate segments of Bahraini society. We also seek to instill in the hearts of all the concept of community partnership, besides a sense of social responsibility towards needy families.”

    He added, “We continue our humanitarian initiative to ease the burden on these families, to play an important role in their lives by helping them shoulder their daily obligations. We have allocated for the duration of the month a set of food boxes that contain rice, sugar, flour, grains, oil and other Ramadan foods.”

    The Rotary Club of Manama forms part of Rotary International which is the world’s first service club organization, with over 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its foundation in 1965, its members have organized and participated in a number of community projects aimed towards meeting societal needs and contributing to community development.

