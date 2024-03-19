Manama Unveiled as Gulf Tourism Capital for 2024

- Advertisement -

Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, the Minister of Tourism, unveiled the identity of “Manama the Capital of Gulf Tourism for 2024”, along with a series of accompanying events slated to run until year-end.

The events include a diverse array of tourism and entertainment programmes and offerings, collaboratively organised by the Ministry of Tourism, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), and several private sector tourism establishments.

The inauguration took place amidst the scenic backdrop of the outdoor courtyard at the Bahrain National Theatre, and was attended by dignitaries, members of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and representatives from the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

Minister Al Sairafi emphasised that the unveiling of the slogan heralds the commencement of an extensive calendar of tourism and entertainment events, poised to significantly bolster regional tourism by attracting a greater influx of tourists and visitors.

She underscored that the celebration of Manama as the capital of Gulf tourism throughout the current year epitomises the kingdom’s successful endeavour in prioritising the tourism sector within its development agenda.

This recognition reflects its pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and expanding economic growth horizons. Furthermore, the minister highlighted the concerted efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, BTEA, and private sector partners in promoting this significant occasion.

The Minister emphasised ongoing efforts to introduce specialised tourism packages tailored for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, aimed at attracting a greater number of visitors through various channels, and stated that this occasion presents a unique opportunity to showcase the Kingdom’s crucial role in fostering an integrated regional tourism ecosystem and fostering inter-GCC tourism.

On the sidelines of Manama being designated as the Capital of Gulf Tourism 2024, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s achievements in advancing the tourism landscape in the Arabian Gulf region will be spotlighted. This aligns with Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, aimed at diversifying the tourism product and amplifying the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

The selection of Manama as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2024 was made during the seventh meeting of tourism ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, convened on October 5, 2023, in Jabal Al Akhdar state, Sultanate of Oman. This designation is a testament to Bahrain’s persistent efforts to promote Gulf tourism and foster collaborative Gulf initiatives in the tourism sector.