Mandarin Oriental, Muscat brings exceptional hospitality to the Sultanate of Oman

Mandarin Oriental, Muscat has opened its doors, marking the Group’s debut in the Sultanate of Oman. The distinctive architectural design of this urban resort and branded residences takes full advantage of the views over the Arabian sea, while its location in the heart of the city in Shatti Al-Qurum, a prestigious neighbourhood, is perfectly positioned to explore Muscat’s intriguing ancient architectural treasures and vibrant culture. Enhancing its heartfelt charm is the breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Hajar Mountains. Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service, combined with distinctive dining concepts, a world-class spa and authentic Omani-inspired experiences, will ensure that the much-anticipated resort will bring a new level of exceptional hospitality to the country.

To mark the occasion, the hotel’s official opening ceremony was graced by esteemed guests including His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and the personal representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman. Their Highnesses were welcomed by Nicolas Dubort, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, who commented: “It is our great pleasure to introduce this beachfront gem to the local community and the world, as we commit to delivering exquisite experiences that honour Omani hospitality, mirror its rich culture and set the benchmark for its luxury offerings. This charming resort truly captures Muscat at heart”.

Envisioned by renowned French interior designer Xavier Cartron, the hotel’s architecture draws inspiration from the richness and diversity of Oman’s culture, inviting guests to embark on a journey of discovery. Entering the hotel lobby through grand Omani wooden doors, guests experience a seamless blend of influences from various regions and civilizations, honouring the culture and craftsmanship of Oman. At the heart of the lobby, three fountains stand as a tribute to the country’s rich legacy, reflecting the cultural tapestry woven from the threads of the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The hotel’s stunning chandelier beams with colourful crystal lanterns, illuminates the lobby from all angles. Finally, the captivating sea views, framed by exotic coconut and palm trees, evoke a sense of wonder for guests to further explore the allure and mystique of Muscat.

The natural beauty of Oman inspires the design of the 103 guestrooms and 47 suites, featuring locally sourced natural materials including Desert Rose marble and Ashwood. Each handcrafted piece invites travellers to uncover the country’s treasures. The bed backboard draws inspiration from the “Kuma”, the traditional Omani hat, while authentic motifs and fabrics pay homage to traditional handwoven patterns. Brass lanterns are inspired by the iconic “Khanjar”, the Omani daggers showcasing the region’s artisanal heritage. With a collection of 156 private homes, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental offer an unparalleled waterfront lifestyle, featuring exceptional comfort and service.

The five distinct restaurants and lounge will provide a wide range of international cuisines with Mandarin Oriental’s renowned culinary excellence under the leadership of Executive Chef Raymond Rjaily who joins from Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta. The signature restaurant, Essenza, invites you to a journey through Italy’s coastal regions, featuring traditional recipes passed down through generations. The Mandarin Cake Shop specialises in indulgent pastries, cakes and offers a bakery corner with an array of viennoiseries, breads and savouries, paired with a selection of specialty teas and coffees. Executive Pastry Chef Stephane Tranchet leads this team, having worked at legendary Michelin-starred institutions around the globe, and more recently at Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, where his signature “cloud cake” established his status as a pastry maestro.

Offering a holistic wellness experience, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Muscat blends Mandarin Oriental’s award-winning Asian inspired treatments with local healing traditions. This serene urban oasis enjoys natural daylight with stunning sea views. Tailormade wellness journeys, guided by experts, include exclusive body massage and skincare treatments, alongside bespoke wellness therapies. The spa features a traditional Hammam, combining Moroccan healing techniques with modern therapies, embracing a personalised approach to relaxation. Exquisite mosaics adorn the interiors, and fragrant oils scent the air, enhancing the soothing experience. Featuring the latest in gym technology, the Fitness and Wellness Centre comprises state-of-the-art equipment and facilities designed for health enthusiasts. Additionally, a relaxing outdoor pool provides the perfect place for refreshing laps and unwinding with an array of tasteful light bites and drinks from the pool bar. The little ones can enjoy the kids’ pool and play area nearby as well as a kids’ club located in the promenade.

For the most sophisticated events and weddings, the hotel offers 2,000 square metres of indoor venues and an additional 335 square metres of outdoor space. All venues are bathed in natural daylight, including a one-of-a-kind 800-square-metre ballroom with spectacular sea views, an adjoining Bridal Room and three dedicated banqueting and meeting spaces.