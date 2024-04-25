Marassi Galleria Celebrates Earth Day

- Advertisement -

Marassi Galleria marked Earth Day with a thoughtful initiative to raise awareness about environmental responsibility. On 22nd April, visitors to the Mall were pleasantly surprised to receive eco-friendly shopping bags emblazoned with the slogan: “Love Earth While Shopping.”

These reusable bags, made from recycled materials, not only encourage responsible consumer behaviour, but also contribute to reducing plastic waste. The shoppers embraced this initiative, proudly carrying their purchases in these environmentally conscious bags.

The Marassi Galleria management is committed to creating a positive environmental impact and appreciates everyone who contributed to fostering a greener future.