Marassi Galleria on schedule to open in Q4, 2023

Many leading brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Cartier, Gucci, Zara and IWC will have a presence in the mall

Residents and visitors to Bahrain will soon be able to experience the Kingdom’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, as Marassi Galleria opens its doors later this year. Marassi Galleria is designed with the comfort and ease of visitors in mind and is one of the largest shopping malls in the region, as well as the only one in the Kingdom of Bahrain where visitors can shop, dine and experience two kilometers of beautiful beach promenade.

Located in Diyar Al Muharraq, Marassi Galleria is the entertainment epicenter of the Marassi Al Bahrain development. The beachfront luxury shopping destination stretches over three levels to occupy a total gross leasable area of 114,000 sq. mts, includes over 450 stores and hosts some of the world’s most prestigious brands. The mall is connected to two five-star hotels; the Vida Beach Resort and the Address Beach Resort as well as luxury serviced apartments.

Marassi Galleria will be home to many of the world’s leading brands. The premium shopping destination will offer an impressive list of attractions that include:

· Desirable luxury clothing and accessory brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Cartier, Gucci Bulgari, Bottega Veneta, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex, Panerai, IWC, Fendi and many more.

· Lifestyle fashion brands such as Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti and other leading labels.

· A seven-screen cinema complex run by Dubai’s Reel Cinemas, who are making their first foray into the Bahrain market. The complex includes platinum suites and an IMAX experience.

· Marassi Aquarium and Underwater Zoo will be the largest aquarium in the Kingdom and will be home to over 200 species of fish, operated by Emaar entertainment.

· The Adventure Park features eight distinctive areas and can be enjoyed by children from two to sixteen years of age. The park is also operated by Emaar entertainment.

· A diverse range of restaurants including Turkish restaurant Bosporus and Moroccan restaurant Bab Al Mansour.

Marassi Galleria is Bahrain’s “getaway” landmark and sits on the horizon of Bahrain’s iconic Diyar Al Muharraq peninsula. Its unique appeal will draw visitors from every part of the Kingdom as well as neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Reflecting on the forthcoming opening of Marassi Galleria, Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar said; ‘Marassi Galleria is Bahrain’s new downtown and we are confident that it will become a must-visit attraction and a destination of choice for both residents and tourists who wish to experience luxury shopping, al fresco dining with uninterrupted sea views. Ahead of our opening, we are working to ensure that we provide memorable experiences for everyone who visits us.’

‘We are delighted to welcome many global brands to Marassi Galleria, which reinforces the mall’s position as a destination for some of the biggest and trendiest lifestyle brands. We have carefully curated the retailers, ensuring a diverse range of offerings to accommodate our visitors’ varying interests, while also providing entertainment venues for the whole family to enjoy.’ concluded Dr. Maher.

Hayssam Youssef, Director of Eagle Hills Diyar Development said; ‘The upcoming opening of Marassi Galleria has led to many of the world’s leading fashion houses and iconic luxury brands deciding to enter the Bahraini market. We are very pleased to be able to offer our customers access to such exclusive and reputable names which complement the mall’s diverse and unique attractions.’

Customers and investors interested in any of Marassi Al Bahrain’s projects are invited to contact the Call Centre on +973 7789 0020, register their interest on the website or directly visit the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Centre Saturday to Thursday from 8:30am to 6:00pm.