Market Makeover

- Advertisement -

Riffa Central Market Renovated

The renovated Riffa Central Market, a culinary and cultural hub, boasts of expanded capacity and modern amenities.

The market was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, marking a significant milestone in the market’s history.

The BD900,000 worth Riffa Central Market Development Project, spanning over 2,300 square meters aimed at enhancing the market’s facilities and capacity. As part of the development, the market’s capacity was expanded to accommodate a greater number of fruit and vegetable vendors, with the number of stalls increasing from 32 to 53. Additionally, the fish and meat market now features 13 fish stalls and nine meat and chicken stalls, providing a wider variety of options for visitors.

- Advertisement -

The renovation project also included the addition of essential service facilities such as restrooms, parking areas, and a traditional coffee shop, further enhancing the overall experience for patrons.

The revamped Riffa Central Market stands as a testament to the commitment to preserving Bahrain’s cultural heritage while providing modern amenities for both vendors and visitors alike.

At the opening, Shaikh Khalid affirmed the importance of implementing more development projects that support the urban development process in the Kingdom, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He noted that providing vital facilities, such as central markets and commercial outlets around residential areas would facilitate meeting consumers’ food needs.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Southern Governor Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and other officials, in addition to the chairman and members of the Southern Area Municipal Council, were present.

The Deputy Prime Minister affirmed the government’s keenness on developing central markets, being core infrastructure that supports food security projects.

He emphasised that these projects provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprise owners, including merchants, farmers, and fishermen, to display their food products and market them, enhancing local trade and strengthening the national economy.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry for its efforts to redevelop the Riffa Central Market according to construction standards while preserving authentic Bahraini identity.

He praised the follow-up of HH the Southern Governor on all development projects within the scope of the governorate, in cooperation with the local the local municipal council.

Mr Al Mubarak expressed thanks and gratitude to the deputy premier for inaugurating the Riffa Central Market, affirming the government’s support for municipal projects.

“The development of central markets, in general, and the Riffa Central Market, in particular, is one of the priorities monitored by the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects, praising the market’s role in providing residents’ food needs and keeping pace with the development of commercial activity in Bahrain,” he said.

He also thanked the Southern Governor for his continuous support for the market’s development project, expressing his appreciation to the Southern Area Municipal Council for its cooperation.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Khalifa lauded the opening of the revamped Riffa Central Market by Deputy Prime Minister, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

“The market is a new milestone that adds to the comprehensive development process witnessed by the Southern Governorate in all fields, in line with the sound visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” he said.

The Governor paid tribute to the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry and the relevant government entities for their efforts to implement the project according to the best standards, which he said, will meet the needs of the local citizens and shoppers from across the kingdom.

Shaikh Khalifa further highlighted the Southern Governorate’s keenness to continue communicating with the local citizens to be informed about their needs, the progress of their development projects and the quality of services delivered to them.