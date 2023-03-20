Marks & Spencer reopens at Bahrain City Center

- Advertisement -

Leading British retailer, Marks & Spencer, operated by the Al-Futtaim Group, reopens its doors at Bahrain City Center with a brand-new M&S Foodhall and Café, now spanning across more than 26,000 square feet at the mall.

- Advertisement -

Offering the complete M&S shopping experience, the new store brings the M&S Food Hall offering a wide variety of innovative and quality food products including 1,400 lines of ambient, chilled, and frozen items. Customers will also be spoilt for choice with a wide selection of frozen food products from Picard, the iconic frozen food leader in France, available exclusively at Marks & Spencer.

After a long day of shopping, customers can now opt to take away their favorite picks from the fresh bakery, sip on a cup of warm beverage at the coffee counter or choose a table to sit back and enjoy a bite or two of scrumptious M&S goodness at the 42-seater M&S Café.

Additionally, the new upsized store will see Marks & Spencer’s latest Spring 2023 collection, showcasing its trusted quality and confident styles for the whole family. Customers can shop an extensive range of thoughtfully designed pieces from the latest collections across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, as well as a special edit of handpicked beauty catalog.

Nick Batey, General Manager, Marks & Spencer MENA, Al-Futtaim Retail, said: “We are excited to announce the opening of our new and enhanced Marks & Spencer store in Bahrain City Center, offering an elevated M&S shopping experience. We have a very loyal customer base in Bahrain, and we can’t wait for them to visit the new foodhall with an extended food range, discover the latest collections or try out the new café.”

Visit Marks & Spencer at the Bahrain City Center now and take pleasure in a unique, holistic shopping experience.