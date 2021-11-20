Marriott Global Customer Appreciation Week celebrated at The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain

Listen to this article now

The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre hosted an annual Marriott Global Customer Appreciation Week on November 16, 2021 with art and creativity theme. Guests were entertained with Cello performance, Flamenco performances and art activities like Arabic calligraphy, caricature, live painting and more at The Westin’s new Spanish restaurant Salero.

- Advertisement -

“The Power of Connecting is more important than ever before and this event was a great opportunity for us to thank our customers for their business and support”, said Sammy Gani, Complex General Manager of The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain.