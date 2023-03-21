MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI APPOINTS ARLETTE RICHTER- PICARDO AS NEW HOTEL MANAGER

- Advertisement -

Marriott Hotels has appointed Arlette Richter-Picardo as Hotel Manager of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. With an illustrious career and more than 20 years of experience in hospitality and sales, Richter-Picardo brings a wealth of UAE knowledge to the role.

- Advertisement -

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah officially opened its doors to guests in 2022. As the first Marriott Resort in the region, the property brings an elevated sense of beachside sophistication to the Palm. Richter-Picardo will oversee all operational, quality, and guest-related aspects of the running of the resort, including room operations, F&B management, and spa and recreation supervision.

“We are delighted to welcome Arlette as our new hotel manager. She is a well-rounded hospitality professional with vast hotel operations experience and a strong background in commercial functions, specifically catering sales as well as event planning and execution,” said Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

“We are deeply invested in diversity and inclusion and are extremely proud that half of Marriott Resort’s leadership team is female. While experience and skillset for the role is ultimately paramount, I wanted to have a 50 per cent female leadership team because the better the diversification in the team, the stronger the output, collaboration and insights. Having an additional senior leader overseeing operations will help guide smoother and greater opportunity to really deep dive into quality and help set the resort up for success,” added Schmitt.

“Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah has already earned its place as one of the most exciting new resort openings in Dubai, and I am honored to be the new hotel manager,” said Richter-Picardo, Hotel Manager, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. “I am particularly looking forward to working side-by-side with our talented operations team. Together, we’ll be setting new standards for quality and wonderful service as we debut an international brand and launch exciting, new signature outlets.” commented Richter- Picardo.

A native of Germany, Richter-Picardo held the position of general manager at the Dubai EDITION ahead of her move to the resort. In 2012, she moved to Abu Dhabi to become Director of Events Sales at the St Regis Abu Dhabi Hotel, swiftly progressing to Assistant Director of Sales. In between these posts, Richter- Picardo held several key senior roles, including Director of Sales & Marketing and Hotel Manager, with Marriott Hotel & Marriott Executive Apartments Downtown Abu Dhabi, overseeing sales and successful hotel operations across two properties.

Before joining Marriott, Richter-Picardo held a variety of executive roles in London and Australia, overseeing events and banquet operations. At Marriott, she’s managed room and F&B revenues and presided over key department heads, attributing her success to being a hands-on, forward-thinking leader.