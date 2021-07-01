Maserati at the Motor Valley Fest 2021

Listen to this article now

Maserati will participate with premières, conferences and dynamic events at the third edition of the Motor Valley Fest, the great open air festival celebrating Italy’s “Motor Valley”, to be held in Modena from Thursday 1st to Sunday 4th July.

- Advertisement -

The second edition due to be held as a live event, after the digital version in 2020, will take over the iconic locations and piazzas of the city in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region that has been home to Maserati for over 80 years. Once again, the event celebrates the alliance between the Trident Brand, its native area, innovation and passion, factors that have always been central to the Brand and are still at the heart of its new Era.

Maserati’s participation in the Motor Valley Fest will get under way at 09:00 hrs on 1 July at the city’s Military Academy (Piazza Roma), with the traditional opening conference.

The opening ceremony will conclude with the global unveiling of a special Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition created exclusively with Massimo Bottura.

The Motor Valley Fest 2021 will also mark the start of the new Factory Tours, organised for enthusiasts who wish to visit the historic Modena plant, recently modernised to house the MC20 supercar production line, the new painting line and the innovative Engine Lab, which builds the Nettuno, the engine designed and developed by Maserati and covered by a patent 100% owned by the company itself.

The following is the detailed program of the events, round table discussions and dynamic tests in which Maserati will take part on the streets and in the squares of the city of Modena.

Corollary events and round table discussions

The Brand’s values of innovation, passion and design will again be in the spotlight at the Motor Valley Fest, with a series of specific talks and events. Maserati’s experts will be participating in the following round table discussions:

Thursday 1 July | 11:00 – 12:30 hrs | Military Academy

Motor Valley Top Table featuring Francesco Tonon, Head of Product Planning, Maserati FuoriSerie&Maserati Classiche

Friday 2 July | 09:00 – 09:45 hrs | Law Faculty – Via S. Geminiano, 3

“Sustainability and Electric” featuring Davide Danesin, Maserati GT Line Program Executive

Friday 2 July | 11:00 – 11:45 hrs | Law Faculty – Via S. Geminiano, 3

“Social changes: how consumers change?” featuring Paolo Tubito, Maserati CMO

Friday 2 July | 14:00 – 14:45 hrs | Law Faculty – Via S. Geminiano, 3

“Design” featuring Klauss Busse, Maserati Head of Design

Friday 2 July | 16:15 – 17:00 hrs | Law Faculty – Via S. Geminiano, 3

“Heritage” featuring Enrico Billi, Maserati Head of Product Management & Go-To-Market

Friday 2 July | 16:30 – 17:00 hrs | Law Faculty – Via S. Geminiano, 3

“Maserati Talent Talk”, a 40-minute presentation of the company and its key professionals and a 15-minute question and answer session with students. Featuring Marco Magnanini – Maserati Global Brand Manager.

Modena’s Old Town Centre provides an open air stage

Ghibli Hybrid, the Brand’s first electrified car, will be on show in the Courtyard of the Military Academy, while Piazza Roma is the backdrop for an original display in the colours of the Italian flag, created in the bodywork of the MC20 (in Bianco Audace colour), Quattroporte Trofeo (green) and Ghibli Trofeo (red), the most extreme, powerful trims of the Maserati sedans.

Dynamic event in the Novi Sad Park area

On Friday 2 July, the Novi Sad Park will become an arena, where two MC20 supercars, one dark blue and one white, will be put through their paces from 11:30 and at 15:45 hrs, highlighting the stunning performance of the Nettuno engine on the straights and corners of a new temporary city-centre circuit certified by ACI Sport, called the “Motor Valley Arena”.

Maserati Modena plant Factory Tour

Coinciding with the Motor Valley Fest, Maserati reopens the doors of its history plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, recently modernised and dedicated solely to the production of the new MC20 super sports car.

The Modena plant is a magical location that combines the Brand’s “made in Italy” DNA and its Heritage with an irrepressible drive towards the future and innovation: the plant has been updated with production, engine assembly and painting facilities to house the production of the MC20 and its future electric version.

From Thursday 1 July the plant will be open for tours from 09.00 to 17:30 hrs, offering a first-hand view of how an icon is born; booking is required at https://motorvalley.it/partner/maserati-automobili/.

The public will also be able to visit the Showroom, which during the Motor Valley Fest will host an installation dedicated to the Maserati 250F, the Formula 1 single-seater that carried Juan Manuel Fangio to victory in the 1954 and 1957 F1 world championships. Also on show will be the Quattroporte Fuoriserie Unica One-Off car built to represent and identify the Unica collection of Maserati’s customisation program.