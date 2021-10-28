Maserati meets Alajmo

Listen to this article now

“Made in Italy” is a value that unites Maserati and Chef Massimiliano Alajmo. From deep-rooted traditions, to re-writing the rules as they race towards the future, these two icons of Italian culture embody the courage it takes to be a maverick, and give shape and movement to this spirit with the Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Alajmo.

Massimiliano Alajmo, the youngest chef in the world to receive three Michelin stars, joins forces with the House of the Trident, in creating an exclusive vehicle under the aegis of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme. As we move forward in the third millennium the purest expression of luxury is the possibility to simply be yourself: a car becomes an extension of our unique identity. Trendsetters give shape to their self-expression combining elements from nature with the know-how learned over time. This methodology, shared by Maserati and Alajmo, is now available to those audacious enough to express their personality by entering into the world of Maserati Fuoriserie.

This customization programme, presented last September by Maserati, offers two different customisation routes. To use a culinary metaphor: Maserati Fuoriserie offers clients the choice of an empty plate on which they can create a singular, unrepeatable, one-off car; or, if they prefer, a menu of ingredients to choose from – including materials, colours and details – to be mixed and matched to suit their taste. The final recipe gives shape to the client’s personal creativity, offering them the choice from 23 exterior colours, ten liveries, five dreamlines, five colours for brake calipers, three types of wheel finishes, five colours of Fuoriserie stitching, and three colours of leather, with the choice of monochrome or bi-colour seats.

The Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie for Alajmo sports the colours of the chef’s logo: black for exteriors and gold for interiors. For Alajmo gold is the maximum expression of brightness, in fact in the kitchen, gold has always been associated with saffron, which with its colour, texture and taste, recalls the warmth and vital energy of the sun, bringing the diner one-step closer to it. Fully designed and engineered in Italy, like all Maseratis, this custom Maserati Fuoriserie edition is characterized by soft gold coloured interiors in Pale Terracotta, with contrasting grey stitching and matching embroidered Trofeo writings on the Trident sealed headrests. The exteriors, on the other hand, are in Nero Luce, a glossy black finish, accentuated with dreamlines in Mistic Gold, and 22-inch Orione wheel rims with black brake calipers.

According to Chef Alajmo, when adherence to the rules lead us away from our original goals and ideas, we must break these rules so to reaffirm the true essence of what we are doing, be it cooking, or automotive engineering. For Massimiliano Alajmo, doing away with the tablecloth, eating with our hands and ‘playing elegantly’ with food helps us regain a long-lost appreciation for the poetic beauty of sharing a meal with others. In the same way, Maserati Fuoriserie allows its clients to regain a long-lost passion: infinite beauty of driving, exploring our most authentic self and discovering new roads.

Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Alajmo was unveiled at the Alajmo family’s three Michelin star-restaurant, Le Calandre in Padua, on 20th October, where guests enjoyed a unique “Golden

Dinner”, a ‘Fuoriserie’ culinary experience created to celebrate the colours and flavours of this unique collaboration