Massive vote in Bahrain 2022 parliamentary and municipal elections

- Advertisement -

The voter turnout in the Bahrain 2022 parliamentary elections stood at 73 percent, the highest since 2002.

- Advertisement -

Senior members of the Royalmembers, ministers, officials and citizens voted massively in the 2022 parliamentary and municipal elections which were held. They all exercised their constitutional rights in support of the wide-ranging development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The national and sub-polling centres for the 2022 Parliamentary and Municipal elections 2022 in various governorates have started counting the ballots votes, in the presence of candidate agents and supervisory associations. The national and sub-polling centres opened at 8 a.m and closed at 8 p.m as per the regulations, amid massive turnout in the elections, which represent the sixth legislative term and a new chapter in the development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa AlKhalifa.