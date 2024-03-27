MAX Donates 2,200 Clothing Items to Orphan Care During Ramadan

- Advertisement -

MAX a part of Al Rashid Group and the leading fashion brand donated 2,200 clothing items to Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program during the holy month of Ramadan. The donated clothes will provide much-needed clothing for the orphan children cared for by Al Sanabel.

Mr. Sandeep Narain – Territory Head stated “We hope to make a difference in the lives of people with our contribution, Al Rashid Group has a long history of supporting the local community, and we are deeply committed to giving back.”