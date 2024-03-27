ePaper
21.4 C
Manama
ePaper
HomePR This WeekMAX Donates 2,200 Clothing Items to Orphan Care During Ramadan

MAX Donates 2,200 Clothing Items to Orphan Care During Ramadan

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Bahrain This Week on Google News
- Advertisement -

MAX a part of Al Rashid Group and the leading fashion brand donated 2,200 clothing items to Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program during the holy month of Ramadan. The donated clothes will provide much-needed clothing for the orphan children cared for by Al Sanabel.

Mr. Sandeep Narain – Territory Head stated “We hope to make a difference in the lives of people with our contribution, Al Rashid Group has a long history of supporting the local community, and we are deeply committed to giving back.”

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

QUICK ACCESS
COMPANY INFO
SOCIAL NETWORKS

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic