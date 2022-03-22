MAX Donates Clothes as a part of CSR Program

Listen to this article now

MAX a part of Al Rashid Group and the leading fashion brand donated 25,924 clothes worth BD 31,930 to Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. The donation is aimed to support the under privileged and a way to give back to the society.

Mr. Samir Misra stated “We always believe in the true spirit of giving whenever presented with an opportunity. We hope to make a difference to the lives of people with our contribution. Al Rashid Group has always been one of the organisations at the forefront in supporting the local community, as a group we are deeply committed to making a difference.”

MAX is known for ‘Everyday Fashion’ and its ability to offer shoppers a vast range of choices at affordable prices, international styling and great quality. MAX strives to bring its customers fashion which is designed in-house and manufactured to stringent quality standards.

Mr. Yousif Abdullah Al-Aqab – Chairman of Public Relations & Charitable Resources Committee at Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society said “We thank Al Rashid Group for the generous donation and continuous support. We are forever grateful to Al Rashid Group for the association over the years which enables us to care for the orphans and help them become productive citizens and contribute effectively to the prosperity and growth of the society.”

Al Sanabel Orphan Society provides educational, health, social care and support for needy orphans. It is a prime example of NGOs working in the field of charitable and social work. Their aim is to provide community service and contribute to achieving development and prosperity for society, its citizens and work to provide comprehensive care for orphans.