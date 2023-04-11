Max Donates to Turkey for Ramadan

- Advertisement -

Max, the region’s most preferred fashion brand, donated 1500 products towards the victims of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye. These products will be sent to Türkiye by the Turkish Embassy in Bahrain. At the handover event the H.E. Mrs. Esin Çakıl – Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Bahrain stated, “We are extremely elated and moved with the response that we have received towards this humanitarian cause. We have received great support from everyone living in Bahrain, as an individual or as a part of an organization. In this vein, we are very thankful to Al Rashid Group for their donation.”

Among the many members present at this event Mr Sandeep Narain – Territory Head, Al Rashid Group mentioned, “Al Rashid Group is in the business of serving people. May these be our customers who come to shop with us or people who need assistance. Our organizational philosophy of helping people is not only seen internally but also cascades externally. We hope that this donation helps as many people who are currently struggling with this humanitarian catastrophe.”