Maximize Your Home Protection with Batelco ‘Home Security’

Batelco has introduced ‘Home Security’, the latest solution from its Smart Home product line, that provides advanced tools to suit modern-day residences. Batelco ‘Home Security’ includes security cameras and a video doorbell to help you keep an eye on your home with instant app alerts. Some great news for customers is that Batelco ‘Home Security’ features free installation and unlimited cloud storage for all video footage.

Security is always a priority for homeowners whether they are at home or away. Batelco ‘Home Security’ is catering to that need, meeting requirements for surveillance and a hassle-free security system that can be accessed remotely, anywhere, and anytime from customers’ smart devices.

The security cameras feature a motion detector, built-in light, security alerts and night vision capability, while the video doorbell provides access to HD video monitoring, two-way voice communication and the ability to lock or unlock the door with a simple click of a button through the app. All devices are controlled from a single dashboard on the app, which makes it easier and more user friendly.

Commenting on the new Smart Home solution, Batelco General Manager Consumer Division Maitham Abdulla said, “Batelco ‘Home Security’ meets the increased need for reliable, 24/7 automated monitoring for our customers’ homes, and ensures peace of mind through a seamless digital experience. By connecting to the surveillance systems through the app, customers are able to control and keep an eye on their homes from anywhere.”

“We are committed to growing our smart solutions portfolio, and to providing in-demand products that are available off the shelf with easy installation, to benefit our customers.”

Batelco ‘Home Security’ is available for Batelco’s Fiber customers on monthly installments, starting from BD3.5/month, which includes A to Z support with installing and managing the solution. Customers can get more details or subscribe by visiting any Batelco Shop or online on shop.batelco.com