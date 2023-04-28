M&C Saatchi Group & Saatchi Gallery Invite Middle East Artists to Participate in Global Competition ‘Art for Change Prize’

- Advertisement -

M&C Saatchi Group & Saatchi Gallery Art for Change Prize call for entries opens 26 April 2023 with a total prize fund of £20,000 to be won, split between six regional winners, and the opportunity to exhibit at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery

For the second edition emerging artists are invited to create new stories of a liveable future in response to the theme, ‘Regeneration’

Emirati Conceptual Artist, Zeinab Alhashemi, is one of the guest judges

The prize supports M&C Saatchi Group’s mission to deliver meaningful change in partnership with Saatchi Gallery, conveying that there’s no art on a dead planet

Global creative solutions company M&C Saatchi Group and London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery have announced the second edition of their international art initiative – the annual Art for Change Prize.

Drawing upon the success of last year, which saw 2,500 entries from over 130 countries worldwide, the free-to-enter Art for Change Prize aims to make art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone. It celebrates emerging artistic talent and serves to highlight and stimulate dialogue around visual arts as a medium for positive global and social change.

With M&C Saatchi’s deep experience in behaviour change, this year’s prize invites emerging artists from around the world to creatively respond to the theme of ‘Regeneration’. Artists are invited to create new stories of a liveable future and motivate people to do what it takes to be a driving force for the change we need.

The issues of climate justice, social justice, and economics are now inseparable, but there are reasons to be hopeful. Climate change is finally sinking in. Citizens are demanding change. Nations, cities, communities and corporations are stepping up.

- Advertisement -

Moray MacLennan, M&C Saatchi CEO, comments: “We have ambitious goals for environmental and social change and this year’s Art for Change Prize aims to have a positive impact on both across the world. Our partnership with the Saatchi Gallery aims to deepen access to art and identify the next generation of artists influencing real societal change. After the success of last year, we want to have an even bigger impact this year. Because that’s what art can do, create meaningful change.”

Paul Foster, Saatchi Gallery Director, adds: “We are thrilled to present the Art for Change Prize in partnership with our Principal Patron M&C Saatchi Group. We received an incredible wealth of emerging talent from across the globe last year – to the delight of the judges and our visitors. This year’s theme, Regeneration, will provide an important challenge to the artists to explore how art can inspire meaningful change.”

Zeinab Alhashemi, Emirati Conceptual Artist, specialised in site specific art installation and public art, Artist Mentor and Founder of Athmad Projects, and Art for Change Prize Judge: “The Middle East & Africa have one of the richest cultural art histories and brim with world-class talents. Countries like the UAE are also leading initiatives and conversations on our planet’s Sustainability, and 2023 has been declared the ‘Year of Sustainability’ for the nation. I’m optimistic that our region’s artists can offer stand-out work in this year’s Art for Change Prize. I invite my fellow artists to submit their entries.”

The Prize

A total prize fund of £20,000 will be split between six regional winners, five to receive £2,000 each and one overall winner to receive £10,000. All artists will exhibit their winning works in a dedicated exhibition at Saatchi Gallery, a recognised authority in contemporary art, where the overall winner will be announced.

Applications will be invited through an open call online and the prize is available to emerging artists based in the following M&C Saatchi key global regions UK, Europe, Americas, Asia, Australia, Middle East & Africa. A winner from each location will be decided by the judging panel before a grand jury selects the overall winner. ­­

To Apply

Artists must be aged 18 or over, within the first five years of what they hope will be a successful artistic career and be working in one or more of the following media: painting, drawing, illustration, photography, collage, 2D mixed-media, video or film.

Key Dates

Call for entries open: 26 April 2023

Deadline for entries: 17 July 11.59pm UK BST

Regional winners announced: mid-October 2023

Overall winner announced: 21 November 2023

Exhibition dates: 22 November 2023 – 12 January 2024



For more information visit the website.