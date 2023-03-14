MCLAREN SHOWCASES THE NEW 2023 ARTURA

- Advertisement -

On the 9th of March, 2023, the Ritz-Carlton DIFC and McLaren hosted an exclusive event to showcase the highly anticipated McLaren 2023 Artura. The unveiling took place at Flair 5 and was attended by distinguished members of the media, alongside the hotel’s VIP guests and staff.

- Advertisement -

The event was a great success, with the General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Christian El Khoury, and the General Manager of McLaren Dubai, Mazen Alnashar, both present. The 2023 McLaren model will remain on display in the hotel for three weeks, during which time select VIP guests can take advantage of the test drive service provided by McLaren.

“We are thrilled to have hosted such a stunning event in collaboration with the Ritz-Carlton DIFC,” said Mazen Alnashar, General Manager of McLaren Dubai. “The hotel venue perfectly complemented the display of the 2023 Artura model, making for an evening of class, elegance, and style.”

“The new McLaren model is a work of art, and we are delighted to have had the chance to showcase it to our guests and the media. It is an absolute pleasure to give our VIP patrons the exclusive opportunity to experience the 2023 Artura, and we’re looking forward to more collaborations with McLaren Dubai in the future,” said Christian El Khoury, General Manager, the Ritz-Carlton DIFC.

Following the unveiling of the McLaren 2023 Artura at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, guests were treated to an evening of cocktails and canapes at Flair 5, complete with a lively atmosphere and the chance to socialize with fellow attendees.

As the night progressed, guests mingled and networked with one another, sharing their thoughts and opinions on the new McLaren model. The sophisticated ambiance of Flair 5 was the perfect backdrop for the occasion, paired with high-quality hospitality and impeccable service provided by the Ritz-Carlton staff.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC has a reputation for world-class guest services – and this event was no exception. The combination of luxury and innovation that McLaren is known for, along with the Ritz-Carlton’s dedication to providing personalised experiences, made for an unforgettable evening of showcasing the latest and greatest in automotive technology.