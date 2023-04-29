MCM Presents the Fashiontainment Show in Dubai Mall with Korean Singer Sohyang and The Ambiguous Dance Company

- Advertisement -

MCM, the renowned German luxury fashion house, will be hosting a groundbreaking event at Dubai Mall, at the Galeries Lafayette Atrium, on May 5th at 2PM. The MCM Fashiontainment Show will present a unique intersection of fashion, culture, and the arts, featuring live performances by the Ambiguous Dance Company and acclaimed singer Sohyang.

The show will be an expression of freedom, fun, and fashion, showcasing the brand’s commitment to authenticity, creativity, and movement. Since its inception in 1976, MCM has been inspired by culture, music, and the arts, and the Fashiontainment Show will bring this heritage to life through an artistic celebration that highlights the brand’s evolution from luxury leather goods for sophisticated travellers to modern digital nomads.

The contemporary vocals of Sohyang and the unique free-spirited interpretations of the Ambiguous Dance Company will meet in Dubai to express the importance of creative ingenuity. MCM has always embraced this same value since its foundation to craft luxury leather goods for sophisticated travellers to modern digital nomads of the 21st century, embodying a life that is made for movement.

The event will feature cutting-edge audio technology that will connect the futuristic folk-inspired sounds of the Ambiguous Dance Company with Sohyang’s exceptional vocals. The Korean artists will be styled with elements of MCM’s Fall/Winter 2023 American-inspired Cyber Cowboy collection, bringing together East with West through a techno-futuristic aesthetic.

- Advertisement -

“As a German luxury fashion house, MCM is inspired by the Bauhaus and the cultural Zeitgeist,” stated Sabine Brunner, President & Global Commercial and Brand Officer. “The MCM Fashiontainment Show presents a crossroads between culture, fashion, and the arts, featuring live performances by Sohyang and the Ambiguous Dance Company in an artistic celebration of the brand’s heritage from product to performance. Form follows function, and culture follows creativity.”

The MCM Fashiontainment Show will take place on May 5th at 2pm at Dubai Mall and is open to the public. This event promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and culture lovers alike.

Visit the MCM website here.