Media Iftar at Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain

Le Meridien City Centre hosted media iftar at Baharat Restaurant on 04 April 2022. Guests enjoyed traditional Arabic dishes at Baharat prepared by Chef Ahmed Salem and his team and were entertained with traditional music from our Harpist, Basma Mohammed Saad.

Baharat features a new Dome oven where our new Turkish Chef de Cuisine, Onder Sahin, prepares freshly baked Turkish pide.

Iftar Buffet is served from sunset to 8:30 pm for Bhd18 net for adults and Bhd 8 net for kids 6-12 years old, below 6 years old dine free at Baharat Restaurant. Guests can enjoy 20% off on Iftar at Baharat Restaurant when they sign up for Marriott Bonvoy membership during their visit or if guests are already Marriott Bonvoy members.