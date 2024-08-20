Medical Centers Join Forces for Cosmetic Surgery

- Advertisement -

The University Medical Centre at King Abdullah Medical City has recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Dr. Tariq Hospital for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. This collaboration aims to enhance the performance of cosmetic surgeries and various cosmetic procedures, which will be carried out by the esteemed medical professionals from Dr. Tariq Hospital at the University Medical Centre.

The agreement focuses on improving the quality of cosmetic surgery services offered to patients by capitalising on the expertise and resources available at the University Medical Centre. Furthermore, the partnership will enable the medical centre to host advanced cosmetic procedures, benefiting from the specialised skills and knowledge of Dr Tariq Mohammed Saeed and the dedicated medical teams associated with the centre.

Additionally, this cooperation underscores the University Medical Centre’s commitment to providing high-quality medical services, ensuring that patients receive the utmost care in the field of cosmetic surgery. The agreement signifies the shared dedication of all parties to medical excellence and patient welfare, further consolidating the University Medical Centre’s position as a premier destination for surgical procedures in the region.

On the occasion, Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani, CEO of the University Medical Centre, stated: “We look forward to partnering with Dr. Tariq Hospital through this agreement, which marks a significant advancement in our cosmetic surgery offerings, ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of care.”

On his part, Dr Tariq Saeed, Director of Dr. Tariq Hospital for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, and Consultant in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, expressed his support for this partnership, stressing that it will enrich cosmetic medical services, particularly at a time when there is a growing demand for cosmetic procedures in Bahrain and the surrounding region.

Dr Saeed added that cosmetic medicine has evolved into a robust medical specialty, undergoing rapid and ongoing advancements, mentioning that this collaboration with the University Medical Centre is expected to yield optimal results that patients anticipate.