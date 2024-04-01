MedUX Report European Cities Lead in 5G Quality

- Advertisement -

In today’s fast-moving digital world, our daily interactions rely heavily on data and connectivity. As we embrace this digital age, the need for fast, reliable 5G connectivity is on the rise, not just for improving communication but also for paving the way for advancements in technology such as Artificial Intelligence. The speed and dependability of 5G networks are essential for the growth of AI applications and cloud infrastructure, driving innovation across various sectors.

Recently, MedUX, a leading company specializing in the quality of experience (QoE) of telecommunication networks, conducted a notable study aimed at uncovering the true quality of service of 5G networks within the European Union. The study examined the performance and quality of 5G networks across major European cities, including London (United Kingdom), Berlin and Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Porto and Lisbon (Portugal), Rome and Milan (Italy), and Madrid and Barcelona (Spain). The report provides a comprehensive overview of the overall QoE score, which encompasses various services such as availability, accessibility (time-to-content), downlink and uplink speeds, file transfer rates, DNS performance, web browsing, streaming, and the experience of social media and gaming, harnessing over 200 performance indicators employing their patented mobile measurement technology. Additionally, the report offers valuable insights into the network efficiency and customer experience of various network operators.

In the report, Berlin emerged as the top performer with overall finest Quality of Experience in Europe with a score of 4.69 out of 5, closely followed by Barcelona and Paris. Berlin, Germany’s capital, stands out for its remarkable network reliability, consistency, and fast web browsing speeds, outperforming other cities by 5-25%. Both Paris and Berlin excel as streaming destinations, boasting a flawless 100% reliability rate in streaming sessions and the fastest time-to play at 1.5 second, enabling citizens to enjoy content up to 20% faster. Meanwhile, for overall 5G coverage and speed, the Portuguese cities of Porto and Lisbon scored the highest respectively. With over 90% of technological registration in Porto and the typical download and upload speed of Lisbon above 537 Mbps and 53 Mbps, these cities ranked the best. In terms of overall network reliability, Milan leads the way with 99.91% successful internet sessions, closely followed by Barcelona with 99.82%. However, London found itself at the bottom of the list, securing the tenth position among European cities.

MedUX data has highlighted the performance disparities between British carriers and their European counterparts in terms of 5G quality. British operators lagged in speed, accessibility, and network responsiveness, resulting in higher latency. Despite the UK’s early rollout of 5G networks in 2019, carriers have faced many challenges from the beginning. A significant factor is the UK government’s decision to phase out Huawei 5G equipment in the summer of 2020, disrupting the wide spread rollout of high-speed 5G internet. Consequently, this has resulted in slower deployment and higher costs, which might have likely affected the overall coverage, availability and customer experience as the ban on the equipment came into effect after the initial rollout has already commenced. In contrast, a survey by telecom consultancy, Strand Consult, shows that Huawei accounts for 59% of Germany’s 5G Radio Access Network, reflecting a different approach to infrastructure deployment in the region.

The comparison of 5G network performance across European cities highlights both achievements and challenges. While cities like Berlin and Paris lead in providing exceptional 5G experiences, the UK struggles to match these standards, underlining the impact of policy decisions. The resulting disruptions in rollout and the complexities involved in implementing and upgrading telecommunications infrastructure could have potentially affected performance in the UK telecom sector. As we move forward, policymakers and industry stakeholders need to work together to tackle these issues, guaranteeing fair access to quality 5G services and promote innovation in the digital landscape.