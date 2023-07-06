MEET ICT event concluded with a focus on empowering local content in the IT industry

- Advertisement -

Participants at the MEET ICT Conference emphasized the significance of increasing the share of local content in the information technology sector of the Kingdom of Bahrain. They proposed supporting Bahraini companies operating in the field of ICT to expand their market share, attract new customers, and explore untapped markets. By doing so, these efforts would contribute significantly to elevating the Kingdom of Bahrain’s GDP.

Under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the three-day conference concluded on Thursday with additional recommendations. Participants stressed the necessity of fostering technical innovation by promoting research and development across various companies in the Kingdom, particularly among SMEs. This focus on innovation would ensure their sustainable growth, reduce operating costs, and facilitate their ability to offer services and products in both local and regional markets.

During the MEET ICT conference, participants stressed the importance of supporting coordination and concerted efforts between ICT-related authorities in the public and private sectors, within the framework of the ICT Sector Strategy and the Digital Economy (2022-2026). They emphasized the need to develop the infrastructure of the telecommunications sector, bolster the digital economy, enhance e-governance, and foster the growth of digital capabilities.

The conference participants, comprising experts from the commercial and technical domains within and beyond Bahrain, acknowledged the Kingdom of Bahrain’s endeavors to attract increased investments in the technology sector. They emphasized the significance of developing ambitious action plans aimed at attracting prominent international companies in key domains of emerging technologies. Moreover, they highlighted the importance of localizing the best global practices in the field.

- Advertisement -

The participants also underscored the ongoing need to enhance the technical skills of Bahraini professionals across diverse disciplines and fields of work. They recognized that modern technology has become a decisive factor in performing various tasks and improving the competitiveness of individuals and institutions in both the public and private sectors. As a result, they urged for continued efforts in this regard.

The Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), in collaboration with WorkSmart Events Management, successfully organized the eleventh edition of the MEET ICT Conference and BITEX. Spanning three days, the conference adopted the theme “Achieving Sustainable Development through Digital Transformation for Industries, Businesses, and Governments.” With over 30 speakers, the event facilitated discussions on a wide range of crucial subjects within the ICT industry.

Throughout the three-day MEET ICT conference, distinguished experts, and representatives from prominent companies in the ICT sector showcased the latest trends and innovations in the technology field. The conference welcomed decision-makers from both the private and public sectors, key players in the industry, national and international IT experts, as well as researchers specializing in digital transformation and smart systems.

The final day of the conference featured three interactive workshops, focusing on the most recent advancements in information technology. These workshops explored topics such as leveraging technology to enhance user experiences, developing smart and innovative solutions to address consumer needs, digital transformation initiatives, the application of artificial intelligence, the transition to cloud computing, and other pertinent subjects.

The second day of the conference, which continues until Thursday, July 6, commenced with a session titled “The Promise and challenges of Artificial Intelligence.” The session featured Dr. Jassim Haji, the President of the Artificial Intelligence Society, and Dr. Fadi Aloul, the Dean of the College of Engineering and is a Professor of Computer Science & Engineering at the American University of Sharjah. This was followed a panel discussion titled “Women in Technology,” which featured Ms. Zainab Khamis, the Head of HP Spring Studios in Bahrain. Additionally, the session included several distinguished speakers and technology leaders from around the world.

The second day also included a panel discussion entitled “Industry 4.0 and the Future of Manufacturing,” and another entitled “A New Era of Cyber.” Speakers during the sessions gave presentations on visions and trends on digital transformation and the importance of information technology in improving the efficiency of operations and improving productivity in companies, and the role of the technology sector in promoting innovation and supporting the development of the economy. in addition to exploring the prospect of developing this sector in the kingdom and increasing its market share in the countries of the region.

During the discussion sessions, participants engaged in conversations surrounding diverse topics, including investment in ICT sector, cloud computing, information security and cyber protection, big data, artificial intelligence applications, and digital transformation across various industries. These sessions provided a valuable opportunity for participants to exchange experiences, share knowledge, and stay updated on the latest advancements in the field of information and communication technology.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, the participating entities in the “BITEX” exhibition, held alongside the conference, presented their latest tools, products, and services across different technological domains. This platform served as a means to showcase cutting-edge digital solutions, enabling exploration of the evolving technology markets in Bahrain and the region, as well as identifying the best strategies to meet their demands. Furthermore, it fostered increased collaboration and cooperation between ICT service providers and stakeholders from Bahrain, the region, and beyond. Additionally, the exhibition highlighted the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the technology sphere and facilitated networking opportunities among technology experts and decision-makers from both government and private sectors.