Meet Shahab: Bahrain’s Star Mascot for the Asian Youth Games

Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), the Executive Committee held a press conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, to announce final preparations for hosting the 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG).

The event will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from October 22 to 31, 2025, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for the Asian Youth Games and member of the organising committee, welcomed attendees and conveyed the greetings of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad.

“We are approximately two months away from the launch of the Asian Youth Games, which will be held for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with 6,000 male and female athletes representing 45 National Olympic committees (NOC) competing in 24 sports,” he said.

“Through this press conference, we confirm our readiness to host the Games. We have made significant progress in meeting all requirements despite the tight timeframe, which has posed a considerable challenge. However, the efforts of the organising committee, the executive committee, and all governmental bodies have accelerated the pace of work.”

HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali thanked the OCA for its support in hosting the event. He also thanked the sponsors, partners, working committees, and the media.

Tayyab Ikram, Chair of the OCA Coordination Committee, expressed confidence in Bahrain’s ability to successfully host the Games. He noted, “Despite the short time frame allotted for Bahrain to host, progress is being made positively. We appreciate the efforts Bahrain is making to elevate the Olympic movement in Asia, and we are confident it will host an exceptional event in all aspects.”

Dr. Thani Al Kuwari, Vice President of the OCA for West Asia expressed appreciation to Bahrain for accepting to host the Games despite logistical and organisational challenges. He commended the efforts to organise the event while applying the highest standards.

Yousef Duaij, Chair of the Executive Committee, presented a full overview of the Games’ official mascot, “Shahab.” The Arabian Oryx symbolises vitality, strength, resilience, and ambition values shared by Bahrain and the spirit of youth. “Shahab” connects tradition and future, representing the host’s rich desert heritage and inspiring youth to excel in sport and life. The name “Shahab” is inspired by a common traditional name in the Gulf and Middle East, particularly Bahrain.

The Executive Committee also introduced two additional mascots, “Najm” and “Dana,” to welcome Asian delegations warmly. They serve as ambassadors of Bahraini hospitality, conveying messages of hope and optimism.

Furthermore, medals and torch for the Games were unveiled at the press conference.

Duaij shared statistics of the upcoming sporting event. The competitions will take place across 23 venues, with over 30 training fields and three main areas. There will be 6,000 participants, including athletes, coaches, officials, media, and medical staff.

During the conference, the Executive Committee signed agreements with the three main hotels for the event: The Art Hotel (VIPs), Gulf Hotel (delegations’ heads), and Swiss-Belhotel.

The event concluded with HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali officially launching the Games’ website.