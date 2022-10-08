Meet the new HUAWEI nova 10 Pro

- Advertisement -

Today, you can lay your hands on some smartphones that deliver as good as flagship phones, covering all your needs: be it remarkable designs, staggering cameras, incredible charging speed, amazing displays, swift and smooth operations with loads of storage space. We like to call them trendy flagship phones.

Huawei recently released the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, the company’s latest addition to its popular and strong HUAWEI nova Series. The smartphone comes soaring with a stunning design, unparalleled 60MP Dual Autofocus Front Camera, blazing fast charging speeds, Ultra Vision photography, and visionary Super Device features making it our top choice for a trendy flagship phone to get today in Bahrain this 2022.

The nova moniker is derived from the Latin word “novas”, signifying that every rising star is born to shine, akin to the passion of youth when chasing their dreams of a better future. Created on the foundation of innovative technology, every generation of the HUAWEI nova series strives to represents the ideology of an innovative piece of technology that has an on-trend design, powerful cameras, excellent performance and offers smart interaction experiences. With that ideology in mind comes the launch of the new HUAWEI nova 10 Series, taking the series into its 10th generation. As of July 2022, the nova Series has accumulated a total of more than 200 million users worldwide.

Outstanding design where fashion meets technology:

The HUAWEI nova Series always comes in trendy colours and stylish aesthetics, and the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro continues this legacy, offering an innovative Colour No. 10 and Starry Black colourways.

Colour No. 10. depicts exquisite and elegant aesthetics. Combining the chic metallic silver colour with the golden Star Orbit Ring and Icon, the 3D curved display of the phone is complemented, sparkling with layer upon layer to showcase fascinating colour changes under different light and shadow.

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro innovatively adapts a double colour coating process to enhance the design language of the Star Orbit Ring, creating a sense of harmony and symmetry. The Star Orbit Ring fuses technology and fashion.

Staggering 60MP Dual Autofocus Front Camera with some cool features:

From selfies to vlogging, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes packed with some innovative features when it comes to the front camera technology. It sports high-quality dual front camera lenses. One lens features the industry’s first front-facing 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus Camera, supporting 100-degree wide angle and 4K video quality, which offers excellent resolution and light sensitivity. Additionally, the front-facing 8MP Portrait Close-up Camera, another industry’s first, supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, expanding the limits of human perception and bringing you the ultimate close-up portrait experience.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro now comes with a 0.75 – 5X Zoom function on video mode. With the combination of features such as camera focus, camera movement, colour tuning, audio pickup and video editing, users now have their own all-in-one studio they can activate anytime and anywhere. The smartphone also sports the industry’s first front camera with an Instant AF with Quad Phased Detection (QPD). With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can intelligently switch the focus of different subjects within the camera, and through the Showcase Focus function, allows the subjects to be clearly displayed even in vlogs filmed indoors.

Meanwhile, it can utilise multiple cameras of the smartphone to shoot simultaneously, offering a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting, all while portraying the fine details of the subject’s face, make-up, and accessories. Moreover, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features a 4K wide field of angle at the front. The AI Texture Skin Algorithm together with XD Fusion frame composition also improves mobile photography for every scenario: front-lighting, backlighting and multi-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) shots to achieve delicate Front SLR-Level Bokeh effects, helping users to capture clear and high-quality close-up portraits at a click of the shutter.

100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo

Equipped with the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro allows users to say goodbye to low battery anxiety. To activate the Turbo Mode, users need to imply connect the phone to a power supply and then tap the charging icon. It only takes 10 minutes to quickly charge the phone from 20% to 80%, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes, which brings users an unprecedented and instant fast-charging experience. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also packs a 4500mAh battery in its slim and compact body.

Flagship-Grade Ultra-Vision Photography: High-quality Photos and Videos in all Scenarios

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro rear camera is also equipped with a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera setup, which consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision photography main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera, and a Portrait Depth Camera. The rear camera of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also supports Instant AF with QPD. When taking photos of people, users can select the Follow Focus feature in the ‘Vlog’ Category under ‘Effects’. When a single person is shown on frame, the camera focus frame will automatically lock in the subject. With multiple parties in the frame, users can click on the main subject and, when the camera focus frame turns yellow, the subject is locked into view. There is also a Portrait Video function, which makes portrait Bokeh look more natural through more advanced facial recognition and background Bokeh algorithms. Both the front and rear cameras of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro support Motion Blur function. With this feature, users can now take photographs with blurred backgrounds. The smartphone also comes with an AI Snapshot feature that can process elements, such as people, sky, buildings, and plants, to enhance the overall look and feel of photos, easily locking in and freezing the beauty of a fleeting moment.

The Super Night Shot feature is also supported on the HUAWEI nova 10, bringing excellent details beyond the perception of human eyes in dark scenes, as well as leveraging its powerful light sensing capabilities and pixel-grade reconstruction technology, to increase the brightness of dark areas. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also is equipped with Huawei’s flagship-grade RYYB colour filter array, which replaces the green pixels in the sensor with yellow pixels, increasing light intake by 40%. Camera light sensitivity supports up to ISO 400000, which effectively improves the imaging performance in low-light shooting for taking clear night shots with rich details.

120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, with an ultra-high resolution of 2652×1200 to provide a wider view, capturing every vivid detail in the scene.

Visionary and Inspirational User Experience

Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different menus into the Control Panel with a simple swipe; users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.

Users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; or tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before. This means when users are drafting an email on the PC, they can add smartphone files as an attachment or when they see an image they like when browsing the internet on the PC, they can save that image directly to the smartphone. Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view.

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro includes useful and premium services such as Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Browser, GameCenter, and more. It also comes pre-installed with AppGallery – the third largest app marketplace in the world, where you can download a wide selection of global and local apps.