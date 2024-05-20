Mega Mart Opens at Harbour Heights

- Advertisement -

In the presence of His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mega Mart supermarket was opened today in the hospitality and retail section of the prestigious Harbour Heights project, which is part of the Bahrain Harbour masterplan, in the presence of Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, the developer of the project, as well as Mr. Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Mega Mart and Mr. Anil Nawani, General Manager of Mega Mart, in addition to senior officials and representatives of stakeholders.

Mega Mart supermarket occupies a total area of 1,000 square metres, making it the largest supermarket in the Financial Harbor area. It offers an exceptional shopping experience, featuring Tesco line products, as well as other organic goods and Bahraini products, and an integrated bakery serving visitors and residents of the project.

The opening of Mega Mart marks a milestone in the Harbour Heights project, as it reflects the company’s commitment to creating a prosperous and vibrant community by attracting prominent local, regional, and international brands. The step contributes to the activation of retail stores in Harbour Heights, providing a unique shopping experience for residents and nearby projects in Bahrain Financial Harbour and Bahrain Bay Area.

On this occasion, Mr. Majid Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, stated: “We are delighted to open Mega Mart supermarket in the Harbour Heights project, as this step reflects our vision to transform the project into a preferred destination for shopping, fine dining, and entertainment activities in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It also comes in line with our plans to create a world-class retail and hospitality experience that meets the aspirations of the project’s residents and visitors alike.”

It is worth noting that the Babasons Group opened the first Mega Mart store in Salmaniya area in 1993, after which it expanded its operations to various regions and governorates of the Kingdom. Today, the Mega Mart brand has become one of the largest retail and supermarket chains in the Kingdom.

Harbour Heights is a luxury mixed-use complex located within Bahrain Harbour masterplan, offering upscale living and entertainment options to over 1,000 housing units. The project features one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as exquisitely designed penthouse apartments with stunning views of the marina and Bahrain’s mesmerising skyline. The completion of the “Harbour Views” project within Harbour Heights was recently announced, boasting a unique location close to vital facilities such as Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain World Trade Centre, and many shopping and fine-dining options.