MegaMart distributes Charity Boxes to Indian Club

As a part of their Charity Drive, MegaMart contributed charity boxes on August 11, 2021 to the COVID-19 affected Indian Community in Bahrain. The boxes were handed to the officials of the Indian Club Bahrain by Mr Anil Nawani, GM of Mega Mart.

Present in the hand-over is Indian Club General Secretary Job Joseph, Mr. Lalit (MegaMart), Indian Club President Stalin Joseph, and ICRF Chairman Dr. Babu Ramachandran. 100 charity boxes were given with rice, flour, lentil oil, and spice for the occasion of India’s Independence Day celebrations at the Club premises.