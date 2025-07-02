“Meliã Beachfront” Project Launched

Amwaj Beachfront, an award-winning multi-use development project in Amwaj Island, has signed a partnership agreement with Meliã Hotels and Resorts, the global hotel-management specialist, to oversee the project’s hotel and private beach operations, in addition to launching the sale of Meliã Residences.

The signing ceremony took place at the site of Amwaj Beachfront project in the presence of Her Excellency Ms. Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism and Chairperson of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, His Excellency Eng. Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, and Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Chairman of Amwaj Beachfront. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Executive Officer of Amwaj Beachfront, while Mr. Jordi Sanchís, Senior Development Director – Middle East for Meliã Hotels International, represented Meliã Hotels and Resorts.

During the ceremony, the two parties unveiled the project’s new brand, “Meliã Beachfront”, and announced the launch of a partnership focused on managing the hotel and its private beach, which will feature the signature Beso Beach experience, while also offering Meliã-branded residences for sale to investors under both residential and hotel ownership schemes.

The development offers a wide range of upscale townhouses, luxury apartments and branded residences, alongside a five-star hotel, delivering a fully integrated beachfront lifestyle with an exclusive private beach. Strategically located at the entrance to Amwaj Islands and directly connected to the new Muharraq Ring Road, the project lies only minutes away from key destinations such as Marassi Galleria and Bahrain International Airport.

In addition, a comprehensive suite of hotel-style services will elevate the experience for homeowners and residents, encompassing hospitality, maintenance and facilities management, together with a programme to redesign and upgrade residential units and finishes in line with the project’s new development vision. The scheme will also include a selection of fine-dining restaurants, a private beach and landscaped green areas, as well as further operational and service elements tailored to meet the needs of owners and visitors alike.

The project boasts a built-up area of approximately 250,000 sqm, comprising three 22-storey residential towers with around 700 units, and a five-storey complex housing 94 waterfront townhouses complete with gardens and a private beach, reinforcing the project’s position as an integrated coastal destination that offers a truly luxurious lifestyle in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On the occasion, the Minister of Tourism affirmed that the “Meliã Beachfront” project is a pioneering example of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s ability to attract leading global brands in the tourism sector. She noted that this strategic partnership with Meliã Hotels and Resorts on Amwaj Islands forms part of the Tourism Strategy 2022–2026, which seeks to cement the Kingdom of Bahrain’s status as a world-class tourism hub.

Her Excellency added that the project aligns with the goal of developing appealing tourist destinations that attract visitors and encourage repeat experiences, bolstering investor confidence in the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s tourism sector while also creating quality employment opportunities for Bahraini talent and enhancing their skills, thereby increasing Bahrain’s competitiveness on both the regional and international tourism map.

Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Chairman of Amwaj Beachfront, commented: “We are delighted to forge this partnership with the distinguished global brand Meliã. It is a pivotal step in cementing Amwaj Beachfront’s status as a unique residential and tourism destination and in transforming the project into a vibrant hub for Bahrain and the wider GCC. By combining local vision with international expertise, we will deliver added value to the Kingdom’s citizens and residents, as well as visitors from around the world.”

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Executive Officer of Amwaj Beachfront, said: “Our collaboration with Meliã Hotels and Resorts aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide a world-class living and hospitality experience. Contemporary design, integrated hotel services and a private beach will create an exceptional environment that captures the distinctive coastal lifestyle we aim to offer residents and investors.”

Mr. Jordi Sanchís, Senior Development Director – Middle East for Meliã Hotels International, added: “We are thrilled to expand Meliã’s footprint in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the Meliã Beachfront project. Leveraging our global expertise and the development’s prime location, we will offer guests a unique blend of contemporary international hospitality and serene beachfront living that meets the expectations of our valued clientele in the Middle East.”