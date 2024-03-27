Memac Ogilvy successfully hosts its annual “What’s Cooking” initiative supporting productive families in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

For the third consecutive year, Memac Ogilvy continues its tradition of giving back to the community with its annual “What’s Cooking” initiative during the Holy month of Ramadan. Memac Ogilvy welcomed 10 productive families to an open-air venue, where they were treated to traditional Bahraini iftar meals, prepared by the company’s dedicated staff.

This year’s initiative holds special significance as it focuses on supporting the productive families of Bahrain, a group deeply rooted in the country’s heritage. These families are esteemed for their craftsmanship and cultural contribution, and despite their rich heritage, they find challenges in competing in today’s market, where mass production and international products dominate.

In addition to the traditional iftar gathering, Memac Ogilvy organized a Mini Bazaar, providing a vibrant space for the families to showcase their handcrafted goods, ranging from woodwork to coffee and other artisanal products. To facilitate higher sales, employees, their families, and key clients were encouraged to attend, extending their support by purchasing directly from these families.

Ghassan Boujacli, Managing Director of Memac Ogilvy Bahrain, said, “Our annual “What’s Cooking” initiative reflects our dedication to enriching the community, especially during the Holy month of Ramadan. We are proud to continue this tradition for the third consecutive year, focusing our efforts on supporting the productive families in Bahrain. This initiative has been a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility, and we are thrilled to extend our support to these families, following previous efforts in supporting orphan children.”

Memac Ogilvy remains dedicated to social responsibility efforts, continuously seeking ways to support and uplift the community while supporting Bahrain’s economic vision.