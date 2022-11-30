Mentorship Forum Middle East Announces BRITUS As Exclusive Education Partner for its Upcoming Third Edition

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and the President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), the Annual Mentorship Forum Middle East today announced Britus Education (Britus) as the Forum’s “Exclusive Education Partner” for the upcoming third edition taking place on December 6, 2022 at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel.

Britus Education is a K–12 education platform managed by GFH Financial Group. Britus operates and manages more than nine schools across KSA, UAE, Tunisia, and Bahrain. In line with its continued commitment to further building its education portfolio across the MENA region, Britus offers quality education that empowers learners to develop skills for an unpredictable future, build their leadership competencies, strengthen their appreciation for heritage, and accept globalization by adapting internationally recognized research-based educational practices. Britus also provides full-time educational services to students with special needs.

The Forum, which focuses this year on “Embedding Mentorship into Organizational Culture”, is expected once again to attract more than 300 regional and international human resources and mentorship professionals, as well as business leaders, CEOs, and up-and-coming professionals, who will attend the Forum in person and online.

Opening the Forum is Her Highness Sheikha Hassa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairman of Injaz Bahrain, who will deliver the event’s keynote address. This will be followed by a number of other exciting speeches, interactive panel sessions and workshops to encourage the exchange of idea and knowledge sharing that participants can apply to their organizations in order to develop, formalize and professionalize their use of mentorship.

The Forum will also feature a session on “Embedding Mentorship into Organizational Culture” presented by HE Dr. Sheikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council and Deputy Chairperson of its Board of Trustees. Additionally, two important workshops for hand-on-learning will be held. The first will be led by Karina Chapa, Mentorship Program Manager at the Diversity and Inclusion Division at Saudi Aramco, and the other by Lamyse Ammar, Senior Key Accounts Director at LinkedIn, MENA.

Commenting, Fatema Ahmed Kamal, CEO of Britus Education, said, “We are delighted to support this important Forum dedicated to human capital development and the professional advancement of the next generation of business leaders in the MENA region. At Britus, our focus is to continually invest in and promote learning, which we believe to be a life-long endeavor. Investment in education and human capital is also a key pillar of our strategy and that of the regional countries across which we operate. We look forward to taking part in the Forum and both sharing our experiences and learning more about how to maximize mentorship in our own talent development efforts.”

Fatema Ahmed Kamal, CEO , Britus Education

Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organizer, added, “We are pleased to announce Britus as the Forum’s “Exclusive Education Partner”. Their experience in investing in and delivering world-class education will be highly applicable to the Forum’s aims of exploring and sharing knowledge on effective strategies for human capital growth and development with an emphasis on the role that mentorship can play. We welcome Britus to the Forum’s esteemed group of supporting partners and look forward to their contributions to the many dynamic sessions and activities that we have planned.”

The third Mentorship Forum Middle East is also being held with the support of the Forum’s Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) along with other sponsors and supporters: LinkedIn, Tamkeen, Gulf International Bank (GIB), Foulath, Benefit, Dadabhai Travel, Solidarity, Reach, and Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB).