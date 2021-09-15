Mentorship Forum Middle East Announces Partnership with CFA Society Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Mentorship Forum Middle East announced that it has partnered with the CFA Society Bahrain to help build awareness of the importance of mentorship and accelerate the adoption of mentorship schemes in the run up to its second annual event taking place in November 2021 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the theme “Prioritising Mentorship in a New World”.

The partnership will see the CFA Society promote the event to its diverse body of members, nominate speakers and delegates and contribute content pertaining to the Forum’s agenda which will seek to address the critical challenges facing professionals and businesses in their human capital development as a result of COVID-19. This includes looking at a host of topics relating to changes in the workplace stemming from the pandemic, gaps in training and development that have occurred and how organisations can harness the power of mentorship to ensure their human capital development goals stay or get back on track for business continuity and growth.

The Forum and its focus closely aligns with the CFA Society’s own commitment to mentorship as a means for helping members achieve their human capital development goals and train the next generation of up and coming leaders in the industry. In 2018, the Society launched its mentorship scheme known as “Qodwa”, meaning role model in Arabic. Now in its fourth intake, the programme was a first of its kind within the CFA community in the GCC region and is also distinguished by a leadership team comprised fully of women. The programme was conceptualized with the sole purpose of “Paying it forward” by bringing together experienced mentors from the CFA community to support younger mentees and guide them with their academic and career progression. As support for the mentors, the programme provides training from experienced trainers and coaches in the field to further enhance their skills.

Commenting, Dr. Ali Al-Moulani, President of CFA Society Bahrain, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Mentorship Forum Middle East to help drive awareness and adoption of mentorship as a way of supporting human capital development both in our field and across sectors. We look forward to working closely with the Forum’s organizer and partners and our own members to make the most of this important platform.”

Ms. Noorhan Al-Zan, CFA, Chairperson of Qodwa, added, “Our own mentorship programme, four years running, has been extremely successful in leveraging local and regional talent to support and serve the CFA community. We are pleased to put this experience and the many lessons learned to use to help others understand the power of mentorship and how to conceptualize and launch effective schemes to help accelerate career progression across their organisations.”

Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organizer, said, “We’re grateful for the support and partnership of the CFA Society and its diverse membership, which today consists of more than 250 members making it one of the largest CFA societies in the Middle East. Since inception the Society has supported and launched a number of impactful events dedicated to professional growth and its partnership with the 2nd Annual Mentorship Forum Middle East is a great endorsement of the importance of this event for the regional business community. We will greatlybenef from the Society’s track record and experience in professional development initiatives and its own highly successful mentorship programme.”

The Forum is being held with the support of Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain and additional forum partners including Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, Gulf International Bank, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Netiks and EMIC Training.

The event will once again feature participation from top regional and international speakers and attendees. The inaugural event in 2019 attracted more than 250 senior HR and mentorship experts as well as C-suite leaders from across sectors. This year’s hybrid event, taking place virtually and with limited in-person attendance reflecting government protocols, expects strong turn out with high level public and private sector leaders taking part. Aimed to be as interactive and engaging as possible, the Forum will comprise of a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and practical workshops to promote knowledge sharing and hands on learning that attendees can apply to the development of their own mentorship programmes.

The agenda for the main event will soon be announced along with a calendar of supporting pre-forum activities.

For more information, Please contact FinMark Communications on +973 17749759 or [email protected].